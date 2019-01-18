AP Photo

Ukrainian teen who plays Serena next saw matchup coming

Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 3:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams’ next Australian Open opponent, 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska, feels as if she saw Saturday’s matchup coming a decade ago.

She tells the story of being at home in Ukraine at the age of 8 and watching on TV as Williams — whom she calls “a legend” — fell behind in a Grand Slam match. That was, understandably, distressing to the little fan. Dayana, who’d been taking tennis lessons since she was 4 1/2, decided Williams could use some help.

So the kid ran to her bedroom, grabbed a racket and resumed following along with the broadcast, pretending to hit the shots Williams needed to hit.

“She won a point. She won a game. She won a set. She won a match. I was screaming at the same time she was screaming. And when she won the match, I had in my thoughts that, ‘Well, I guess we won together. It’s our win,’” Yastremska said, laughing at the memory. “And then I had another thought that, ‘Maybe, one day I’m going to play (against) her in the big arena.’”

That’ll happen in the third round at Melbourne Park — in what’ll be only the fourth Slam match for the 57th-ranked Yastremska, who trains at Justine Henin’s tennis academy in Belgium.

Yastremska’s two wins this week are her first at this level and they came against 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur and No. 23 seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

It’ll be Slam match No. 379 for the formerly top-ranked Williams, who is 333-45 and already has 23 Grand Slam titles, including seven from the Australian Open alone.

Asked what she knows about Yastremska, who was born about eight months after Williams won her first major championship at the 1999 U.S. Open, the 37-year-old American responded that her coach would provide a scouting report.

“I’m going to just go out there and obviously take her extremely serious,” Williams said. “She’s here, made it this far, and she’s here to win.”

Saturday’s match won’t be their first face-to-face encounter, according to Yastremska.

She said the pair crossed paths in the locker room this week.

“I just say, ‘Hello,’ and ‘You have a great daughter, and I respect you a lot as a person, as a player.’ She told me, ‘Thank you so much. You’re so nice, so sweet,’” Yastremska recounted.

Just like any admirer getting the chance to meet an idol.

Now they’ll share a court with a fourth-round berth at stake.

“I always wanted to be like her. But getting older, I realized I have to (have) my own style,” said Yastremska, the junior runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016 and owner of one WTA title.

“It’s like a dream come true, so I’m going to try to (beat) her. I’m going to try to show my best tennis,” Yastremska said, then, thinking back to her 8-year-old self, added: “And maybe later, I’m going to tell her this story.”

Osaka advances to fourth round at Australian Open

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 10:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame a frustrating first set and a tricky rival to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over Hsieh Su-wei.

The fourth-seeded Osaka got a warning from the umpire for smashing her racket onto the court in the first set and was down a break in the second before gaining control of the match.

The 33-year-old Hsieh, who plays with a double-handed grip on both sides and uses a mixture of spin and slice and drop shots to unsettle her rivals, reached the fourth round last year here and at Wimbledon, where she beat top-ranked Simona Halep.

Verdasco double-faults away match to Cilic

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 10:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — Fernando Verdasco’s jaw dropped and he grabbed at a tuft of his hair, struggling to understand how he could have just double-faulted to fritter away a match point against Marin Cilic at the Australian Open.

That was part of quite a collapse by Verdasco, who also wasted an earlier match point in the fourth-set tiebreaker and let 2018 runner-up Cilic construct a 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8), 6-3 comeback in a third-round match that began Friday night and ended more than 4 hours later at nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday.

“I was just slightly luckier in those crucial moments,” the sixth-seeded Cilic said.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion erased Verdasco’s initial match point at 7-6 in the fourth-set tiebreaker with a service winner of his own. Then he only had to watch as Verdasco gave away another chance to win at 8-7 by failing to put either serve in play.

The 35-year-old Verdasco actually served rather well for most of the match, finishing with more aces than Cilic, 27-8, and a higher first-serve percentage, 68-58.

But given that reprieve by Verdasco’s third of five double-faults, Cilic produced a down-the-line backhand winner to cap a 20-stroke exchange and earn a set point. He followed that with a forehand winner to grab that set and send the match to a fifth.

Cilic quickly took a 3-0 lead in the concluding set, then got past one last test while serving at 4-2 – Verdasco held three break points at love-40 – to advance.

“Unbelievable. Emotions were up and down,” Cilic said. “When I was down two sets to none, it was a big hill to climb.”

It’s the seventh time in Cilic’s career that he has emerged to win a match after dropping the opening two sets.

He also did it in the third round of the previous Grand Slam tournament – against Alex de Minaur at the U.S. Open in September.

“I am just putting myself in a hole,” Cilic said, “and then let’s see what I’m going to do.”

He now faces No. 22 Roberto Bautista-Agut, who eliminated No. 10 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Verdasco, a lefty from Spain seeded 26th, was trying to get to the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time since 2011. His best showing at a major came at Melbourne Park in 2009, when he reached the semifinals.