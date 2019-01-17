AP Images

Strong start, finish lift Serena past Bouchard in Australia

Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 1:58 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Serena Williams figured it was important to get off to a strong start against Eugenie Bouchard in the Australian Open’s second round Thursday.

“Serena,” she said she told herself beforehand, “you’ve got to come out hot; you’ve got to come out firing.”

No problem. Seeking her eighth title at Melbourne Park and 24th Grand Slam singles trophy overall, Williams opened as well as can be, and closed rather well, too, grabbing 13 of the initial 17 points, and 20 of the closing 24, to put together a 6-2, 6-2 victory over 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Bouchard.

“She has to be the favorite to win this tournament,” Bouchard said. “It was tough to play against her. I always felt rushed, a bit on the back foot. She just has so much power.”

The evening did not begin well for Bouchard. Not well at all.

The Canadian player, who has been ranked as high as No. 5 and is currently No. 79, won the coin toss and chose to serve. On the very first point, Bouchard offered up an 86 mph (138 kph) second serve that Williams jumped all over, ripping a blink-and-you-missed-it backhand return that landed just wide.

So, yes, Bouchard won that point, but that sequence led her into trying to do a tad too much on second serves, because she ended the game with consecutive double-faults to get broken right away.

That was part of a run in which Williams raced to a 3-0, double-break lead after less than 10 minutes.

“Sometimes I would hit even good first serves and it was right at my feet at the baseline. That’s what she does well,” Bouchard said. “When she’s blasting returns, it’s almost intimidating.”

Bouchard began the second set in better shape, even hitting one big backhand cross-court winner that Williams saluted by clapping her racket and exclaiming, “Good shot!”

Ahead 2-1, Bouchard got to love-30 on Williams’ serve and seemed – maybe, just maybe – on the verge of making things interesting. That, though, was when Williams regained control, taking eight points in a row to hold there, then break at love, on the way to claiming the last five games.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old Williams will face Dayana Yastremska, an 18-year-old from Ukraine who is ranked 59th and eliminated No. 23 seed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to get to the third round of a major for the first time.

Yastremska was born in 2000, the year after Williams won her first Grand Slam title.

What goes through Williams’ mind when she faces opponents so much younger than she is?

“Well,” she replied, “I think, `God, Serena, are you still out here on the tour, seriously?”‘

11 years later, Djokovic tops Tsonga again in Australia

Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) All these years later, although with much less on the line, Novak Djokovic again got the better of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Australian Open.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic beat Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at Melbourne Park in a rematch of their 2008 final. This one started Thursday night and wrapped up after 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Certainly you could feel tension on the court from the beginning. I think we were both going through a lot of emotions,” Djokovic said during an on-court interview.

Asked to elaborate on that sentiment at his news conference, Djokovic said: “Knowing the history … I had with him, I guess that’s what brought even more … weight on this encounter tonight. I did feel a bit more nervy than I usually do.”

Eleven years ago, Djokovic’s victory over Tsonga gave the Serb the first of his 14 Grand Slam titles, a total that is tied with Pete Sampras for third most by a man, trailing only Roger Federer’s 20 and Rafael Nadal’s 17.

Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings and has won the past two major championships, at Wimbledon in July and the U.S. Open in September, after dropping out of the top 20 last season following surgery to repair his right elbow.

He was asked whether he was surprised to return to the top of the game.

“Not really, but, I mean, I have to be honest. I always believe in myself and I think that’s an emotion that is always dominant,” Djokovic said. “But on the other hand, I am pleasantly surprised with how quickly I got (back) to No. 1.”

Tsonga, meanwhile, has never made it back to a major final.

The 33-year-old Frenchman needed a wild-card entry to get into this year’s field in Australia because his ranking is only 177th. He missed most of last season after having surgery on his left knee in April.

“It’s always tough playing with Jo,” Djokovic said. “Ranking doesn’t do justice to him at the moment. He’s always been a top player.”

As he pursues a men’s-record seventh Australian Open title – Federer also is bidding for that number in Melbourne – Djokovic will face 25th-seeded Denis Shapovalov for a spot in the fourth round.

Shapovalov, a 19-year-old left-hander from Canada, beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Thursday.

“Lots of respect for him, especially for his professionalism … at such a young age,” Djokovic said about Shapovalov. “He’s mature mentally.”

Shapovalov, who described facing Djokovic at a major tournament as “a dream come true to me,” is one of 10 men under age 23 into the third round, the most at the Australian Open since there were 11 in 2004.

Raonic edges Wawrinka in four tiebreakers at Australian Open

Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 3:22 AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia — Already up a set, Stan Wawrinka was just two points away from taking the second in his Australian Open match against Milos Raonic. Couldn’t do it.

About an hour later, 2014 champion Wawrinka was a single point from grabbing the third set. Denied again.

And another hour after that, Wawrinka was two points from seizing the fourth to force a fifth. Nope, not on this afternoon.

Wawrinka kept coming oh-so-close, and Raonic kept hanging in there and toughing out the most important moments along the way to a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (11), 7-6 (5) victory Thursday that put the 16th-seeded Canadian into the third round at Melbourne Park for the eighth time in nine appearances.

“It feels like 4 hours passed by in about 15 minutes. … The adrenaline takes over,” said Raonic, the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016. “I was very fortunate to stay alive in that fourth set.”

The match was interrupted for about a half-hour while the roof at Rod Laver Arena was shut because of rain at 4-all in the third set.

Raonic thought that helped him quite a bit.

“I do a little bit better indoors than outdoors,” he said, “so thank you for raining up there.”

Raonic delivered 39 aces, part of an impressive ratio of 84 total winners to only 44 unforced errors.

This was a matchup probably better suited to the second week than the second round of a Grand Slam tournament, given both men’s credentials. But Wawrinka, a three-time major champion once ranked as high as No. 3, dropped out of the top 250 last season, when he had surgery on his left knee.

His signature one-handed backhand is as dangerous as ever – he had a 16-2 edge in winners on that shot Thursday – and he hit 28 aces of his own. But as even as the match was in many respects – Raonic only won two more points overall, 163-161 – Wawrinka couldn’t come through when he really needed to.

Raonic had plenty to do with that, of course, including in the third-set tiebreaker, when he served his way out of trouble.

Wawrinka’s three set points there came at 6-5, when Raonic delivered a serve at 129 mph (208 kph) followed by a forehand volley winner; at 8-7, when Raonic’s 125 mph (201 kph) serve drew a missed return; and at 10-9, when an ace at 132 mph (213 kph) did the trick. A 123 mph (198 kph) service winner gave Raonic that set.

In the last tiebreaker, Wawrinka was up 5-4 before Raonic closed with three consecutive points to avoid heading to a fifth set.

In other men’s action on Day 4, 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic en route to a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) victory.

“That’s almost my one-year aces (total),” Nishikori joked. “Never easy. Kind of frustrating if you can’t get the serve like three in a row.”

Actually, 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Karlovic – who holds the Australian Open record of 75 aces in a match – got to six aces in a row at the end of the fourth set.

Still, the No. 8-seeded Nishikori moved on, as did No. 11 Borna Coric and No. 12 Fabio Fognini.

Winners in the women’s draw included reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, past U.S. Open runners-up Karolina Pliskova and Madison Keys, No. 27-seeded Camila Giorgi and No. 28 Hsieh Su-Wei.

Scheduled for action later Wednesday were both Williams sisters and No. 1 seeds Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic.