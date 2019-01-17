AP Photo

Madison Keys on to third round of Australian Open

Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 12:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Madison Keys is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.

Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up who has made the semifinals in three of the last five majors, will next play No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei also advanced by beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-4. The Taiwanese player will take on either U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka or Tamara Zidansek in the third round.

Kei Nishikori advances in five sets at Australian Open

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 12:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — Eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Ivo Karlovic before beating the veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) and advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Nishikori isn’t making it easy on himself so far this tournament after losing the first two sets of his first-round match and then allowing Karlovic to get back into this match after taking a 2-0 set lead.

Nishikori, who dropped to his knees after hitting a service winner on match point, led 4-1 in the final-set 10-point tiebreaker but allowed Karlovic to take a 7-6 lead in it. But a backhand long and service return long by Karlovic allowed Nishikori to retake the lead that he didn’t relinquish.

The 39-year-old Karlovic had six aces in a row to end the fourth set.

Pliskova, Svitolina advance to Australian Open’s third round

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 12:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — Karolina Pliskova extended her winning start to the season by reaching the third round of the Australian Open with a rain-interrupted 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Madison Brengle.

The 2016 U.S. Open finalist started this year with a run to the title at the Brisbane International and entered the season’s first major seeded seventh, still with a chance to regain the top ranking depending on her performance at Melbourne Park.

After dropping serve twice in the first set against Brengle, Pliskova completely dominated the second and third sets and capped it with a pair of aces.

“Some breaks, some good tennis, and some bad mistakes from me too,” Pliskova said. “The first set wasn’t very good from my side, but she played some good points and was very solid.”

She’ll next play No. 27 Camila Giorgi, who beat Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-0.

In other early matches, WTA Finals winner Elina Svitolina beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes, No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova beat teenage Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 21 Wang Qiang Wang had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aleksandra Krunic.

In matches later Thursday, top-ranked Simona Halep was playing Sofia Kenin and seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams was set to meet Eugenie Bouchard in a night match.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, a six-time Australian titlist, was playing Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a rematch of the 2008 final in the last match on Rod Laver Arena.