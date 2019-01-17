Caroline Wozniacki advances at Australian Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the third round of the only Grand Slam tournament she’s won, beating Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in the final last year at Melbourne Park for her first major singles title in her third attempt.

The Danish player will next play the winner of the later match between Maria Sharapova and Rebecca Peterson.