Caroline Wozniacki advances at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the third round of the only Grand Slam tournament she’s won, beating Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.
Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in the final last year at Melbourne Park for her first major singles title in her third attempt.
The Danish player will next play the winner of the later match between Maria Sharapova and Rebecca Peterson.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Ivo Karlovic before beating the veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) and advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park.
Nishikori isn’t making it easy on himself so far this tournament after losing the first two sets of his first-round match and then allowing Karlovic to get back into this match after taking a 2-0 set lead.
Nishikori, who dropped to his knees after hitting a service winner on match point, led 4-1 in the final-set 10-point tiebreaker but allowed Karlovic to take a 7-6 lead in it. But a backhand long and service return long by Karlovic allowed Nishikori to retake the lead that he didn’t relinquish.
The 39-year-old Karlovic had six aces in a row to end the fourth set.
Madison Keys is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.
Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up who has made the semifinals in three of the last five majors, will next play No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.
Hsieh Su-wei also advanced by beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-4. The Taiwanese player will take on either U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka or Tamara Zidansek in the third round.