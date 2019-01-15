AP Photo

U.S. Open champion Osaka eases into second round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — The only bug in the system was of the genuine flying variety when Naomi Osaka secured her first win at a major as a Grand Slam champion.

The U.S. Open champion beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2 to end play at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday at the Australian Open. The only delay in the 58-minute match came just before Osaka was serving for the match, when a ballboy tried to catch a bug that was fluttering on the court.

Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year’s U.S. Open final, smiled as she waited for the ballboy to get back into position.

She finished off with an ace on her second match point to move into a second-round match against Tamara Zidansek, who beat Daria Gavrilova 7-5, 6-3.

“I felt really nervous walking onto the court … (but) after I started playing, I was just really happy,” the fourth-seeded Osaka told the crowd, as Japanese flags waved around the stadium.

Of the bugs, she said wasn’t good at catching them and was happy to leave it to the ballkids, otherwise, “I would probably squish it.”

“I’m not very good at, like, being gentle,” she said. “I feel like all of the ball kids are kind of experienced in catching bugs now, so …”

Now that she’s playing on the biggest show courts, post-match TV interviews are part of the deal.

She was asked, as a conversation starter, what she liked about Australia.

“You guys are always friendly, and I don’t talk much, so it’s really easy to have a conversation,” she said.

It could be slightly one-sided – just like her first-round match.

Kei Nishikori advances in five sets at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Ivo Karlovic before beating the veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) and advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Nishikori isn’t making it easy on himself so far this tournament after losing the first two sets of his first-round match and then allowing Karlovic to get back into this match after taking a 2-0 set lead.

Nishikori, who dropped to his knees after hitting a service winner on match point, led 4-1 in the final-set 10-point tiebreaker but allowed Karlovic to take a 7-6 lead in it. But a backhand long and service return long by Karlovic allowed Nishikori to retake the lead that he didn’t relinquish.

The 39-year-old Karlovic had six aces in a row to end the fourth set.

Madison Keys on to third round of Australian Open

Madison Keys is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.

Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up who has made the semifinals in three of the last five majors, will next play No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei also advanced by beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-4. The Taiwanese player will take on either U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka or Tamara Zidansek in the third round.