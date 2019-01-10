AP Photo

Tearful Murray: Australian Open could be his last tournament

Associated PressJan 10, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
1 Comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — A tearful Andy Murray says the Australian Open could be his last tournament because of a hip injury that has hampered him for almost two years.

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he plans to start his opening match against No. 22-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, where he has reached the final five times but never won the title.

“I’m going to play (in Australia) – I can still play to the level,” Murray said. “Not a level I’m happy playing at – but also, it’s not just that. The pain is too much really.”

Murray had right hip surgery in January 2018 and, after two brief attempts to return to the tour, played only 12 matches in the year.

He returned at the Brisbane International last week, where he won his opening match but lost in the second round to Daniil Medvedev, showing visible signs of limping between points.

The 31-year-old Murray, who ended long Grand Slam droughts for British men and also won the Olympic gold medal, had hoped to play the first half of 2019 and make a run at Wimbledon.

“That’s where I’d like to stop playing … but I’m also not certain I’m able to do that,” Murray said. “I don’t want to continue playing that way. I’ve tried everything I could to get it right and that hasn’t worked.”

Murray held a news conference Friday at Melbourne Park, and had to leave the room for a while soon after it started to compose himself as he fronted the media.

He said he’s considering another hip operation, more to improve his quality of life than as a way to return to the top level in tennis.

The Australian Open starts Monday.

Alize Cornet advances to semifinals at Hobart International

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

HOBART, Australia — Former Hobart International champion Alize Cornet moved a step closer to another title in Tasmania with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Cornet, who won the event in 2016 and hasn’t dropped a set this year, overcame a fall and skinned knee to reach the semifinals.

Cornet served for the match at 5-2 in the second set but was broken as Minnen hit some clean winners.

“To finally close it out at 5-4, I was pretty tight, so I’m happy I could finish the match,” Cornet said. “To be in the semifinal is a great start to the year.”

Cornet will next play Sofia Kenin for a place in the final. The 20-year-old American beat veteran Kirsten Flipkins 7-5, 7-5.

In other quarterfinal matches, Belinda Bencic beat Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (2) 6-3 and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 7-5.

Kohlschreiber, Sandgren, Norrie, Struff reach Auckland semis

AP Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated second-seeded Fabio Fognini again 6-3, 6-1 to reach the ASB Classic semifinals on Thursday.

Unseeded Kohlschreiber, who won the tournament in 2008, will have to go through Tennys Sandgren to reach another final in Auckland on his 12th visit.

The other semifinal will feature New Zealand-born Englishman Cameron Norrie, a wild card, against Jan-Lennard Struff. Norrie or Struff will reach his first ATP final.

Fognini called for the trainer at one point, and in the second set he made little effort to resist Kohlschreiber’s progress to his seventh win over the Italian in nine meetings.

“I’m still improving my game, even at 35 years old. I think you are still able to improve,” Kohlschreiber said.

He captured his first service break in the third game, held serve in the following game which lasted 10 minutes and contained five deuces, then clinched the set with relative comfort, breaking Fognini again in the ninth game.

Sandgren, an Australian Open quarterfinalist last year, defeated Leonardo Mayer 6-3, 7-6 (5) without facing a break point.

Sandgren had eight break-point chances but converted only one.

Norrie beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 6-3, and Struff beat fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 7-6 (9) in three hours to ensure no seeds reached the semifinals.