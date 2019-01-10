AP Images

Kentucky Derby purse up to $3 million

Associated PressJan 10, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby’s purse will be raised to $3 million this May, an increase of $1 million and the first boost in 14 years.

Churchill Downs said Thursday the winner of the 145th running will receive $1.86 million. The runner-up will earn $600,000, with third place worth $300,000, fourth place $150,000 and fifth place $90,000.

The Derby purse had been $2 million since 2005 and $1 million from 1996-2004.

Track President Kevin Flanery attributes the increase to more bettors using historical racing machines – the electronic form of parimutuel betting – at a recently opened facility near the track.

The second and third legs of the Triple Crown offer total purses of $1.5 million in the Preakness and Belmont stakes.

The purse for the Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies on May 3 was raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million. It had been worth $1 million since 2011 and was worth $500,000 from 1996-2010.

Churchill Downs also increased purses for some races on the Derby Day undercard on May 4.

Gunmetal Gray rallies to win Sham Stakes

AP Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

ARCADIA, Calif. — Gunmetal Gray rallied from last to win the $100,000 Sham Stakes by a length, giving the gray colt qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Gunmetal Gray ran a mile in 1:38.96 at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Trained and co-owned by Jerry Hollendorfer, Gunmetal Gray was caught six-deep turning for home before overtaking longshot Sueno late to earn his first stakes victory in his fifth career start. The colt was beaten 12 1/2 lengths in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November at Churchill Downs.

Gunmetal Gray returned $9.40, $4.80 and $3.40 at 7-2 odds in the field of seven and earned 10 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

“Mike sat back, bided his time and he ran them down,” Hollendorfer said. “We came back here after the Breeders’ Cup and he’s really trained well the past two months.”

Sueno returned $9.60 and $5.20 at 18-1 odds. Much Better was three-quarters of a length back in third and paid $5 to show for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Coliseum, the 3-5 favorite trained by Baffert, finished sixth.

The victory, worth $60,000, increased Gunmetal Gray’s career earnings to $217,200, with two wins in five starts.

Horse of Year Finalists: Justify, Accelerate, Monomoy Girl

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 9:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Justify and Accelerate never got to face off on the track. Instead, they’ll duel for Horse of the Year.

Justify, Accelerate and Monomoy Girl were the three finalists announced Saturday for Horse of the Year. The top prize will be handed out at the Eclipse Awards on Jan. 24. Justify won the Triple Crown, Accelerate won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Monomoy Girl capped her year with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

Justify raced six times in his career, all in 2018, and prevailed every time before retiring in July because of issues with his left front ankle.

The rest of the year belonged to Accelerate, who won his last four races. All were of the Grade 1 variety, capped by winning the Classic.

“I read somewhere where it said maybe he did this all on the wrong year,” Accelerate owner Kosta Hronis said after the Classic victory, while lobbying for the Horse of the Year prize as well. “But maybe Justify won the Triple Crown in the wrong year.”

If Justify wasn’t retired, he almost certainly would have faced Accelerate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Their lone matchup will be settled on paper.

The voters have decided – officials said Saturday that out of 271 eligible voters, 249 returned ballots. Voters made three selections in each category to determine the finalists, but only first-place votes will be counted when choosing the Eclipse Award winner in the 17 categories.

The only Triple Crown winner not to be declared Horse of the Year was Omaha, in 1935.

“I think he’s the greatest of all time,” said Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown.

Monomoy Girl won the Kentucky Oaks as part of her six-victory year, and she’s the likely winner in the 3-year-old filly category. Justify is almost certain to win top honors in the 3-year-old male division, and Accelerate – whose final race is set to be the $9 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 26 – is the heavy favorite now in the older dirt male race.

Bob Baffert, who trained Justify, is one of the finalists for top trainer, along with two-time reigning winner Chad Brown and 2008 and 2009 winner Steve Asmussen.

Jose Ortiz, the Eclipse winner as top jockey in 2017, is a finalist again this year alongside his brother – Irad Ortiz Jr. – and Smith, who could win the Eclipse for the first time since 1994.

The finalists in each category:

Horse of the Year – Accelerate, Justify, Monomoy Girl

2-year-old Male – Game Winner, Improbable, Knicks Go

2-year-old Filly – Bellafina, Jaywalk, Newspaperofrecord

3-year-old Male – Catholic Boy, Justify, McKinzie

3-year-old Filly – Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Rushing Fall

Older Dirt Male – Accelerate, City of Light, Gun Runner

Older Dirt Female – Abel Tasman, Marley’s Freedom, Unique Bella

Male Sprinter – Imperial Hint, Roy H, Stormy Liberal

Female Sprinter – Finley’sluckycharm, Marley’s Freedom, Shamrock Rose

Male Turf Horse – Expert Eye, Glorious Empire, Stormy Liberal

Female Turf Horse – A Raving Beauty, Enable, Sistercharlie

Steeplechase Horse – Jury Duty, Optimus Prime, Zanjabeel

Owner – Peter Brant, Hronis Racing LLC, partnership of WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners

Breeder – Mike Abraham, John D. Gunther, WinStar Farm LLC

Trainer – Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert, Chad Brown

Jockey – Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz, Mike Smith

Apprentice Jockey – Reylu Gutierrez, Weston Hamilton, Edgar Morales