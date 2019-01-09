Getty Images

Ash Barty beats No. 1 Simona Halep in Romanian’s tour return

Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 1:56 PM EST
SYDNEY (AP) Ashleigh Barty broke Simona Halep’s serve in the final game of the match to beat the No. 1-ranked Halep 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match Wednesday at the Sydney International.

It was Halep’s first match since October after a lengthy layoff due to a herniated disc in her back. Halep won last year’s French Open and lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open final.

The Australian served five aces, no double-faults and broke Halep three times to reverse two previous losses to Halep last August.

“I finally learned my lesson,” Barty said. “She gave me a belting in Montreal. I learned a little bit more in Cincinnati, but today I knuckled down and really thought about it and really gave myself a chance.

“The biggest thing, I believed that I could I win. We’re both out here on the same court. Just very happy I was able to come out and execute.”

The 27-year-old Halep will be at the Australian Open next week in Melbourne without a coach after parting ways with Australian mentor Darren Cahill, who can longer commit to Halep due to family reasons. Cahill had coached Halep for four years.

In a first-round match, 10th-seeded Elise Mertens beat qualifier Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2. In the second round, Timea Bacsinszky defeated Samantha Stosur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

In men’s play, Alex de Minaur beat American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4 7-6 (4) in a match suspended by rain after just one game on Tuesday night to advance to the quarterfinals against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.

“I think I got lucky today. Reilly’s an incredibly tough opponent,” de Minaur said. “I took care of my chances. I would have loved to get the break in the second. I had a couple of chances, but I did well to focus on my serve and I’m glad things went my way today.”

In other second-round matches, third-seeded Diego Schwartzman beat qualifier Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 6-3 and Yoshihito Nishioka defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-1.

Mardy Fish picked as U.S. Davis Cup captain

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:51 PM EST
Former top-10 player Mardy Fish has been selected as the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team.

A person familiar with the U.S. Tennis Association’s choice tells The Associated Press that Fish will replace former captain Jim Courier. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a formal announcement was scheduled for Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Fish retired from the men’s professional tennis tour in 2015 after dealing with anxiety disorder.

He won six titles in singles and eight in doubles, played in the Davis Cup from 2002-2012 and won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics. Fish reached the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career-best ranking of No. 7.

Courier left the Davis Cup job in September after eight years.

Ferrer beats Haase at ASB Classic in New Zealand

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:50 PM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Four-time champion David Ferrer opened play Tuesday in ASB Classic with a 6-2, 6-1 first-round win over Robin Haase.

The 36-year-old Ferrer said before Tuesday’s match that this is his last season on the ATP Tour and he will not be returning as a competitor to a tournament that he won in 2007 and in three straight years from 2011 to 2013.

“I’m really happy because winning today means I will have a chance to play one more match again on this court,” Ferrer said. “It’s very emotional for me to be here.”

Ferrer had good reason to enjoy himself Tuesday. Ferrer broke Haase’s serve in the third, fifth and seventh games of the first set and didn’t drop a point on his own serve until the sixth game when Haase broke back.

In the eighth game, Ferrer took set point with an ace, gave it up with his only double fault of the match and served out the set in just half an hour.

He was quickly on top again in the second set, breaking Haase in the third game, again the fifth and clinching the set and match against serve in the seventh.

In other matches Tuesday, sixth seeded Hyung Cheong fell 7-5, 6-3 to New Zealand wild-card Rubin Statham, and Argentina’s Leonard Mayer beat American Steven Johnson by the same score. Peter Gojowczyk of Germany beat Guido Pella of Argentina 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.