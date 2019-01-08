AP Images

Stephens recovers to advance to Sydney quarters

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 3:57 PM EST
SYDNEY — Defending champion Angelique Kerber moved into the Sydney International quarterfinals after beating Camila Giorgi 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Kerber was under serious pressure in the first set before holding firm in the tiebreaker, then went down an early break before winning the last six games.

After a first-round bye, the Wimbledon champion is on a 5-0 roll to start the season after winning all of her singles matches at the Hopman Cup last week.

“It’s always tricky to play against her, because she’s hitting the balls really hard, especially in the first set,” Kerber said. “I played Perth last week, but now you have the tournament feeling again.”

Sloane Stephens dropped three service games in the first set and was only two points from defeat in the second before finding a way to hold off Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) for her first win of the season.

Alexandrova had a chance to serve for the match at 5-3 in the second set and led 4-2 in the third but fourth-seeded Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, rallied to survive the round.

“I was, like, `It’s not going to get any worse than this … I might as well just play,”‘ Stephens said of her first set.

“I know at some point that I’d be able to win a game, I would hope, so just try and do that.”

Stephens will next play Yulia Putintseva.

Ash Barty ousted 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 to advance to a second-round meeting with No. 1-ranked Simona Halep.

On another rain-interrupted day in Sydney, Aliaksandra Sasnovich ousted No. 8-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4, 2015 Sydney champion Petra Kvitova had a 6-1, 7-5 win over Aryna Sabalenka, Hsieh Su-wei beat Danielle Collins 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Priscilla Hon defeated Tatjana Maria 6-3, 7-6 (4).

No. 7 Kiki Bertens advanced to the quarterfinals when Garbine Muguruza withdrew from the tournament because of illness.

In the men’s draw, eighth-seeded Andreas Seppi advanced 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 over Jeremy Chardy, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez beat Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-4, and Andrey Rublev ousted No. 6-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-3.

Seventh-seeded Marton Fucsovics beat James Duckworth 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and John Millman rallied to hold off Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Mardy Fish picked as U.S. Davis Cup captain

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:51 PM EST
Former top-10 player Mardy Fish has been selected as the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team.

A person familiar with the U.S. Tennis Association’s choice tells The Associated Press that Fish will replace former captain Jim Courier. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a formal announcement was scheduled for Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Fish retired from the men’s professional tennis tour in 2015 after dealing with anxiety disorder.

He won six titles in singles and eight in doubles, played in the Davis Cup from 2002-2012 and won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics. Fish reached the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career-best ranking of No. 7.

Courier left the Davis Cup job in September after eight years.

Ferrer beats Haase at ASB Classic in New Zealand

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:50 PM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Four-time champion David Ferrer opened play Tuesday in ASB Classic with a 6-2, 6-1 first-round win over Robin Haase.

The 36-year-old Ferrer said before Tuesday’s match that this is his last season on the ATP Tour and he will not be returning as a competitor to a tournament that he won in 2007 and in three straight years from 2011 to 2013.

“I’m really happy because winning today means I will have a chance to play one more match again on this court,” Ferrer said. “It’s very emotional for me to be here.”

Ferrer had good reason to enjoy himself Tuesday. Ferrer broke Haase’s serve in the third, fifth and seventh games of the first set and didn’t drop a point on his own serve until the sixth game when Haase broke back.

In the eighth game, Ferrer took set point with an ace, gave it up with his only double fault of the match and served out the set in just half an hour.

He was quickly on top again in the second set, breaking Haase in the third game, again the fifth and clinching the set and match against serve in the seventh.

In other matches Tuesday, sixth seeded Hyung Cheong fell 7-5, 6-3 to New Zealand wild-card Rubin Statham, and Argentina’s Leonard Mayer beat American Steven Johnson by the same score. Peter Gojowczyk of Germany beat Guido Pella of Argentina 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.