Mardy Fish picked as U.S. Davis Cup captain

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:51 PM EST
Former top-10 player Mardy Fish has been selected as the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team.

A person familiar with the U.S. Tennis Association’s choice tells The Associated Press that Fish will replace former captain Jim Courier. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a formal announcement was scheduled for Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Fish retired from the men’s professional tennis tour in 2015 after dealing with anxiety disorder.

He won six titles in singles and eight in doubles, played in the Davis Cup from 2002-2012 and won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics. Fish reached the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career-best ranking of No. 7.

Courier left the Davis Cup job in September after eight years.

Ferrer beats Haase at ASB Classic in New Zealand

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:50 PM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Four-time champion David Ferrer opened play Tuesday in ASB Classic with a 6-2, 6-1 first-round win over Robin Haase.

The 36-year-old Ferrer said before Tuesday’s match that this is his last season on the ATP Tour and he will not be returning as a competitor to a tournament that he won in 2007 and in three straight years from 2011 to 2013.

“I’m really happy because winning today means I will have a chance to play one more match again on this court,” Ferrer said. “It’s very emotional for me to be here.”

Ferrer had good reason to enjoy himself Tuesday. Ferrer broke Haase’s serve in the third, fifth and seventh games of the first set and didn’t drop a point on his own serve until the sixth game when Haase broke back.

In the eighth game, Ferrer took set point with an ace, gave it up with his only double fault of the match and served out the set in just half an hour.

He was quickly on top again in the second set, breaking Haase in the third game, again the fifth and clinching the set and match against serve in the seventh.

In other matches Tuesday, sixth seeded Hyung Cheong fell 7-5, 6-3 to New Zealand wild-card Rubin Statham, and Argentina’s Leonard Mayer beat American Steven Johnson by the same score. Peter Gojowczyk of Germany beat Guido Pella of Argentina 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Bencic follows Hopman Cup win with tough first round in Hobart

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 8:48 PM EST
HOBART, Australia — Belinda Bencic has followed up her title at the Hopman Cup with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over second-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round of the Hobart International.

Bencic, who combined with Roger Federer to win the international mixed teams event in Perth, Western Australia, on the weekend, kept up her successful start to the season in Australia’s southern island state.

The third set contained nine service breaks, including seven straight, as blustery conditions made it difficult for both players. Bencic had two match points in the 10th game of the third set but dropped serve before winning the last two games to seal her spot in the second round.

“It was an incredibly up-and-down match – very hard work,” said Bencic, who dropped her racket in relief and exhaustion after clinching it on her fifth match point. “I’m a really emotional player and then the wind comes and I’m even more emotional. I feel like `Ah, this wind is against me,’ but I have to remember it is for both players.”

Buzarnescu, a finalist last year at Hobart, was one of the four highest-seeded players to lose on Tuesday.

Sofia Kenin beat top-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2, third-seeded Zhang Shuai lost to Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 and No. 4 Maria Sakkari was beaten 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 by Magda Linette.

“She was a top 5 player, so I knew I had to play my best to win. I tried to not act like I was nervous, even though I was,” Kenin said. “I was controlling the points, I was dictating so that was a big part and I was holding serve every time, so that helps.”

Seventh-seeded Kirsten Flipkens beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 7-5, 2016 Hobart champion Alize Cornet opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alison Bai, eighth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck had a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Madison Brengle and Viktoria Kuzmova beat Timea Babos 6-3, 6-3.