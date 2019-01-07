Getty Images

Shapovalov opens season with loss at ASB Classic

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 10:18 PM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Denis Shapovalov opened his season with a loss on Monday, falling to Joao Sousa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Classic.

The seventh-seeded Canadian, who is considered to be a rising star on the ATP Tour, made 78 unforced errors and finished with eight double-faults. Sousa had 46 unforced errors.

“Denis is a great player and I knew he was playing great tennis,” Sousa said. “It was the first match of the year for both of us, which is not easy.”

Muguruza opens Sydney event with win over Suarez Navarro

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
SYDNEY — Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday after a day interrupted by rain at the Sydney International.

Sam Stosur, the 2011 U.S. Open champion, had a rare win on Australian soil when she rallied to beat Dominika Cibulkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, a confidence-boosting result for the local hope ahead of the Australian Open, which starts next week.

Seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens beat Bernada Pera 7-5, 6-4, Timea Bacsinszky ousted ninth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4, Yulia Putintseva beat Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 7-6 (4), and Camila Giorgi defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-3 in other first-round matches.

On the men’s side, Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka beat Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-2 and 2018 finalist Alex De Minaur defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-3.

“It wasn’t easy all day, a lot of waiting around, especially coming in so early and the weather not permitting us to go out and play,” de Minaur said. “I’m happy with how I dealt with the situation and really happy with the win.”

De Minaur lost last year’s final to Daniil Medvedev, who announced Monday he wouldn’t attempt to defend the title after losing to Kei Nishikori in the Brisbane International final the previous day.

Sam Querrey was leading 6-1, 4-1 when Malek Jaziri retired from their match, and he advanced along with Reilly Opelka and Guido Andreozzi.

Yastremska advances, Pavlyuchenkova ousted at Hobart

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 10:21 PM EST
HOBART, Australia — Teenager Dayana Yastremska has picked up in 2019 where she left off in 2018, beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round of the Hobart International.

Yastremska had a break-out year in 2018, forcing her way inside the top-100 for the first time. She showed why Monday with a dominant performance in windy conditions against Siegemund, who has been as high as No. 27 in the world.

In other results, fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was the first seeded player to go out of the tournament, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Vera Lapko.

The 18-year-old Yastremska was able to win 71 percent of points off her first serve, keeping Siegemund under pressure while converting five break points to one.

“I was a bit nervous but I think I kept my nerves under control,” Yastremska said. “That’s what got me the win. I stayed stable with my emotions and in these conditions it was very important.”

Yastremska said she hopes to continue her progress in 2019.

“Right now I don’t really feel any pressure,” she said. “I’m just trying to improve my level and to perfect myself.”

No. 54-ranked Pauline Parmentier advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 win over wildcard entry Ellen Perez, her first first-round win in Hobart in six attempts.

“I was playing really good at the beginning, then I got a little bit tight,” Parmentier said. “She was playing better and better and the condions were more windy at the end.

“When I was feeling not really good at the end of the second set, I was like `It’s always really tough for me here. Every time they are not nice with me in Hobart.”

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova also advanced with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over Evgeniya Rodina, and Greet Minnen posted her first win in the main draw of a WTA Tour event with a 6-4, 6-0 result against Kateryna Kozlova.