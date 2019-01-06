Getty Images

No. 1 Simona Halep back in action at Sydney International

Associated PressJan 6, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
SYDNEY (AP) No. 1-ranked Simona Halep returns to competitive tennis this week at the Sydney International unsure if her back injury has fully healed.

It will be the first time Halep has played since the French Open champion ended her season in October due to a herniated disc in her back.

And while the injury didn’t require surgery, Halep, who has previously battled similar injuries during her junior years, has spent much of the past three months off the court.

“It was very scary because it was below the back, so it’s always dangerous. But I had treatment at home,” Halep said while sailing around Sydney Harbour on Sunday.

“I rested for about six weeks and I did nothing, just exercises for the back. I didn’t have pain while I was practicing this period, off-season. So now I feel confident and it’s OK. But I need to see during the official match.”

Halep got off to a strong start last year, reaching the Australian Open final (losing to Caroline Wozniacki) and claiming her first Grand Slam title in Paris (beating Sloane Stephens) before losing her final four matches of the season, including a first-round defeat at the U.S. Open.

She will start the season without a coach after Australian Darren Cahill said in November he wanted to spend more time with his family. Cahill, who has spent the past four years with Halep, is taking a 12-month break.

The 27-year-old Halep said she will not consider a new coach for at least the next few months.

“(He) was a very big part of my career and I want to thank him for that,” she said. “Together we won the Grand Slam that we always wished for. It’s going to be tough, I’m sure. … but he decided this and I fully understood because family comes first always.”

With a bye in the first round in Sydney, Halep will meet either Jelena Ostapenko or Ashleigh Barty in the second round before a possible quarterfinal against Karolina Pliskova.

Federer wins Hopman Cup with Switzerland for record third time

Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer won the Hopman Cup for a record third time after defending champion Switzerland beat Germany 2-1 on Saturday.

Switzerland took its fourth Hopman Cup title overall when Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 (4) in the Fast4 format in the mixed doubles decider.

In the men’s singles, Federer defeated fourth-ranked Zverev 6-4, 6-2.

Ahead of his Australian Open title defense, the 37-year-old Federer didn’t drop a set in four singles matches at the tournament, beating Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie and Zverev.

“I’m happy I’m feeling this good and playing as well as I am,” Federer said. “It’s good to finish on a singles performance like this. I’m a bit surprised that the matches have gone as well as they have.”

Switzerland won the third-set tiebreaker in the mixed doubles after Zverev hit the ball into the net on the winner-takes-all point. Germany had earlier wasted a championship point.

Federer’s impressive stroke play countered the power of Zverev in the singles before the Swiss earned a crucial break in the 10th game of the first set. Federer broke his German opponent early in the second set on his way to victory in 70 minutes.

Kerber leveled with a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Bencic.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, first won the Hopman Cup in 2001, joining forces with Martina Hingis to beat the United States in the final.

Federer and Bencic last year defeated the same German pair of Zverev and Kerber in the final.

Switzerland also won in 1992.

The Australian Open starts Jan. 14.

Tsurenko upsets Osaka to reach Brisbane final

Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
BRISBANE, Australia — She’s ranked No. 5 in the world, will enter the season-opening major as a reigning Grand Slam champion, and is trying not to sulk.

A lot has happened for Naomi Osaka since she beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final last September, and she’s still coming to terms with it. Mostly, it’s the expectations.

She has reached the semifinals or better at four of her last five tournaments but hasn’t added another title.

A 6-2, 6-4 loss to No. 27-ranked Lesia Tsurenko on Saturday cost second-seeded Osaka a place in the Brisbane International final and a move up to the No. 3 world ranking – which would be a record high for a player from Japan.

“If I’m being really frank, I just feel like I had like the worst attitude today,” the 21-year-old Osaka said. “I feel like I didn’t really know how to cope with not playing well.”

She dropped two service games in the first and went down an early break in the second but had chances to get even in the sixth game, when she had two break points but committed a string of unforced errors and Tsurenko held for 4-2.

Osaka kicked the air at one point and dropped her racket to the court after missing another, before visibly questioning how she could be getting it so wrong when her forehand skewed wide on game point.

“I was sulking a little bit, and like there are moments that I tried not to do that. But then the ball wouldn’t go in, and then I would go back to being like childish and stuff,” Osaka said. “So I think like that was sort of my main problem today.

“I feel like last year I did a lot of that, and I’m trying to change it more, and I think I have – like toward the end of last year. Hopefully this isn’t like a recurring thing.”

Japanese flags were still waving in the crowd at Pat Rafter Arena for the next match, when No. 2-seeded Kei Nishikori defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2 in 66 minutes.

“Felt very good physically and, tennis-wise, I think it was perfect,” Nishikori said.

He’ll play fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 7-6 (6), 6-2 winner over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, in Sunday’s final, where he’s hoping to claim his first title since Memphis in 2016.

Tsurenko is 4-0 in finals, and is hoping to extend that streak when she takes on No. 5-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 in the night semifinal.

Tsurenko had lost both previous encounters to Osaka, including their U.S. Open quarterfinal.

From 15-40 down in the ninth, Osaka saved two match points with aces, got the advantage with an audacious drop shot and then held with an ace to ensure Tsurenko had to serve out.

Tsurenko went on the attack, earned another two match points with a volley winner and clinched it with the second of those.

She has grown in confidence since her trip to the U.S. Open quarterfinals, and is playing with more aggression.

“I don’t want to say that this was my best tennis, but it was quite a high level,” Tsurenko said. “I feel I can kind of handle every kind of pressure on court now, even when someone like Naomi is playing really strong.”

Osaka is having to deal with different expectations now.

“Before, I would just be nervous to be there in a way, and now I feel nervous because I think I should win … and I feel like people expect me to win,” she said. “So that’s like an added amount of nerves. But, I mean, I feel like I’m getting used to it.”

Osaka will continue her preparations for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 14 in Melbourne, with an emphasis on trying to not to sulk when things are going wrong.

“In a way this experience for me is better than winning the tournament, because like this helpless feeling I have, I think today I learned sort of what I … I can do to like improve the situation,” she said. “There aren’t many moments that I feel like that. But, yeah, I feel like today was a very valuable lesson.”