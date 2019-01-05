Getty Images

Victor Espinoza returns to exercising horses after injury

Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 9:07 PM EST
ARCADIA, Calif. — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has returned to exercising horses at Santa Anita for the first time since being seriously injured in a training accident last summer.

The 46-year-old rider was aboard St. Joe Bay for trainer John Sadler on Saturday.

Espinoza suffered fractured vertebrae and other serious injuries in the July 22 accident at Del Mar. He has spent the last five months rehabilitating in the San Diego area.

The three-time Kentucky Derby winner says his fitness is returning and he plans to work more horses and hopefully resume riding in races soon, although there is no set timetable.

Horse of Year Finalists: Justify, Accelerate, Monomoy Girl


Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 9:09 PM EST
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Justify and Accelerate never got to face off on the track. Instead, they’ll duel for Horse of the Year.

Justify, Accelerate and Monomoy Girl were the three finalists announced Saturday for Horse of the Year. The top prize will be handed out at the Eclipse Awards on Jan. 24. Justify won the Triple Crown, Accelerate won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Monomoy Girl capped her year with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

Justify raced six times in his career, all in 2018, and prevailed every time before retiring in July because of issues with his left front ankle.

The rest of the year belonged to Accelerate, who won his last four races. All were of the Grade 1 variety, capped by winning the Classic.

“I read somewhere where it said maybe he did this all on the wrong year,” Accelerate owner Kosta Hronis said after the Classic victory, while lobbying for the Horse of the Year prize as well. “But maybe Justify won the Triple Crown in the wrong year.”

If Justify wasn’t retired, he almost certainly would have faced Accelerate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Their lone matchup will be settled on paper.

The voters have decided – officials said Saturday that out of 271 eligible voters, 249 returned ballots. Voters made three selections in each category to determine the finalists, but only first-place votes will be counted when choosing the Eclipse Award winner in the 17 categories.

The only Triple Crown winner not to be declared Horse of the Year was Omaha, in 1935.

“I think he’s the greatest of all time,” said Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown.

Monomoy Girl won the Kentucky Oaks as part of her six-victory year, and she’s the likely winner in the 3-year-old filly category. Justify is almost certain to win top honors in the 3-year-old male division, and Accelerate – whose final race is set to be the $9 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 26 – is the heavy favorite now in the older dirt male race.

Bob Baffert, who trained Justify, is one of the finalists for top trainer, along with two-time reigning winner Chad Brown and 2008 and 2009 winner Steve Asmussen.

Jose Ortiz, the Eclipse winner as top jockey in 2017, is a finalist again this year alongside his brother – Irad Ortiz Jr. – and Smith, who could win the Eclipse for the first time since 1994.

The finalists in each category:

Horse of the Year – Accelerate, Justify, Monomoy Girl

2-year-old Male – Game Winner, Improbable, Knicks Go

2-year-old Filly – Bellafina, Jaywalk, Newspaperofrecord

3-year-old Male – Catholic Boy, Justify, McKinzie

3-year-old Filly – Midnight Bisou, Monomoy Girl, Rushing Fall

Older Dirt Male – Accelerate, City of Light, Gun Runner

Older Dirt Female – Abel Tasman, Marley’s Freedom, Unique Bella

Male Sprinter – Imperial Hint, Roy H, Stormy Liberal

Female Sprinter – Finley’sluckycharm, Marley’s Freedom, Shamrock Rose

Male Turf Horse – Expert Eye, Glorious Empire, Stormy Liberal

Female Turf Horse – A Raving Beauty, Enable, Sistercharlie

Steeplechase Horse – Jury Duty, Optimus Prime, Zanjabeel

Owner – Peter Brant, Hronis Racing LLC, partnership of WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners

Breeder – Mike Abraham, John D. Gunther, WinStar Farm LLC

Trainer – Steve Asmussen, Bob Baffert, Chad Brown

Jockey – Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz, Mike Smith

Apprentice Jockey – Reylu Gutierrez, Weston Hamilton, Edgar Morales

Report: Pimlico should be demolished


Associated PressDec 15, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
BALTIMORE — The nearly 150-year-old Baltimore track that hosts one of America’s premier horse races should be torn down and rebuilt at a cost of $424 million, according to a report issued Thursday.

The Maryland Stadium Authority, in the second phase of a comprehensive study of Pimlico Race Course, recommends demolishing all existing structures at the historic track that hosts the Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing.

The rundown condition of the aging Baltimore track presents challenges threatening the “continued existence and the success of the Preakness Stakes,” according to a summary of the conclusions.

The Maryland agency said that despite the track’s physical condition, there does not appear to be “situational factors” such as the surrounding city neighborhood of Park Heights and accessibility issues that would “negatively affect Pimlico Race Course’s ability to remain the long-term home of the Preakness Stakes.”

The Stronach Group, a Canada-based development company that owns and operates Pimlico, has looked at a fresher track it owns in Laurel Park – located about 30 miles south of the Baltimore track- as a viable option for the Preakness. Under state law, the race can be moved to another track in Maryland “only as a result of a disaster or emergency.”

In a Thursday statement, Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of The Stronach Group, agreed with the study’s findings and called for collaborative action by state and city authorities during Maryland’s upcoming legislative session in Annapolis.

“A successful and viable future for Maryland Racing requires an industryÂ encompassing and thoughtful capital plan that looksÂ beyondÂ one weekend of celebration toÂ achieving greatÂ success year-round,” the statement said.

The company has previously suggested it could be open to a public-private partnership.

Sandy Rosenberg, a state Democratic lawmaker whose district includes the Pimlico track, said the study sets forth a blueprint for “an extraordinary community development opportunity on the racetrack site that would also allow us to transform the current Pimlico into a 21st century racing facility.”

He said it’s important to understand what the redevelopment would do for the other 51 weeks of the year when the Preakness isn’t running. He noted the study recommends adding infrastructure around the track including a central plaza, various shops and a hotel.

“It’s putting on the table for public consideration a proposal that would be of great benefit 52 weeks out of the year to northwest Baltimore, the city and the region and to the racing industry, especially during that one week of the Preakness,” Rosenberg said.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city strongly endorsed the redevelopment plan recommended by the Maryland Stadium Authority, saying the economic opportunity it would bring could dramatically revitalize an area that’s experienced disinvestment for decades.

A spokeswoman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s always been supportive of keeping Preakness at Pimlico and would review the study in coming days.

Back in its heyday, Pimlico hosted many of the sport’s most memorable races: Seabiscuit’s match race with War Admiral in 1938; Man o’ War’s debut in 1920 with a stunning win over Upset; and Secretariat’s last-to-first victory during his Triple Crown run in 1973.

Though work crews have found a way to make the track presentable for the Preakness every year on the third Saturday in May, many racing fans have said the need for a dramatic makeover has been blatantly obvious for many years.