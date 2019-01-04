AP Images

Bianca Andreescu beats Venus Williams at ASB Classic

Jan 4, 2019
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu knocked off another former No. 1 on Friday, beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-7 (1) 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the ASB Classic.

The 18-year-old Andreescu, who is ranked 152nd in the world and had to go through qualifying to make the tournament, defeated top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the second round.

“I believe that anything is possible and tonight I think I did the impossible,” Andreescu said. “My goal was only to qualify and maybe get a couple of rounds in but now I beat a couple of top players so who knows? I believed in myself to the end. I fought and I really enjoyed myself.”

After being broken in the opening game of the second set, Andreescu reeled off 11 straight games to take control of the match.

Also, defending champion Julia Goerges saved a match point in the third set before beating Eugenie Bouchard 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Playing with a swirling wind that made serving difficult for both players, Goerges hit seven aces and 47 winners.

“I think this was one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played and probably the toughest here in Auckland,” Goerges said. “The winds today were swirling around, coming suddenly and then gone.

“Chairs were flying around, hats, everything. But you can’t do anything about it, you just have to accept it and stay positive about it.”

Bouchard held a match point on serve at 6-5 in the final set but couldn’t convert.

Viktoria Kuzmova reached the semifinals by beating American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. At 17, Anisimova is the youngest player in the top 100.

Medvedev beats Raonic to reach semifinals in Brisbane


Jan 4, 2019
BRISBANE, Australia — Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals at the Brisbane International by beating Milos Raonic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The score was level at 4-4 in the third when Medvedev got the decisive break on a succession of unforced errors from the 2016 Brisbane champion.

Medvedev will next play 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (2).

The 33-year-old Tsonga, coming off eight months on the sidelines with a knee injury, held his nerve despite a partisan crowd at Pat Rafter Arena.

Second-seeded Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy had earlier progressed to Saturday’s semifinals.

Donna Vekic defeated 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 to reach the women’s semifinals and will next play fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Federer wins to put Switzerland in Hopman Cup final


Jan 3, 2019
PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer relied on his trusted serve to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) Thursday and give defending champion Switzerland a spot in the Hopman Cup final.

The victory assured Switzerland’s advancement, but Greece claimed a consolation 2-1 victory when Maria Sakkari beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in women’s singles.

Greece also won the mixed doubles 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-3 (3) in the Fast4 format.

The 37-year-old Federer’s precision went up against Tsitsipas’ power in the first set of the men’s singles match, and not much separated the two. Eight games were held at love.

“There was very little unforced errors and it was really good quality tennis,” Federer said. “It could have easily gone three sets. For me it is about maintaining a good level of play and I am happy with my game.”

Federer will be going for a record third Hopman Cup title when the Swiss team faces either host Australia or Germany in Saturday’s final.

“I will be excited to watch it tomorrow and see who we play in the final,” Federer said. “This format lends itself to some exciting tennis.”

Federer lost only seven games in wins over Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe but found it tougher in his first match against Tsitsipas.

Federer trailed 4-1 in the first tiebreaker before reeling off consecutive forehand winners to claw back into it. Tsitsipas double-faulted at 5-5 and Federer then won the set with an ace.

The serve continued to dictate play until Federer had break points in the ninth and 11th games but was unable to convert. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, however, raised his game in the tiebreaker with a perfect drop shot to take a 6-3 lead. He closed it out shortly after.

Federer’s appearances at the past two Hopman Cups were followed by Australian Open titles.

Earlier, Serena Williams beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 7-6 (2) to complete an unbeaten Hopman Cup campaign in singles. With daughter Alexis Olympia in attendance, Williams was made to work in the second set before prevailing.

The winless United States, however, lost to Britain 2-1. Norrie upset Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 6-0 in men’s singles and Britain won the mixed doubles 3-4 (2), 4-3 (4), 4-1.

The 37-year-old Williams’ hopes for a record third Hopman Cup title ended when the United States was eliminated after losses to Greece and Switzerland.

Williams has slowly built momentum in her first tournament since the U.S. Open in September as she eyes a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne.

“It was definitely good to play three singles matches here, and the mixed (doubles),” Williams said on-court after her singles match.

The American did not attend a news conference after the match.