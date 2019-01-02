AP Images

Kevin Anderson advances to Maharashtra Open quarterfinals

Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
PUNE, India — Kevin Anderson reached the quarterfinals of Maharashtra Open by beating Laslo Djere 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) on Wednesday.

The top-seeded South African, who lost to Gilles Simon in last year’s final, hit 20 aces and saved a set point in the second set.

Anderson will next face Jaume Munar. The seventh-seeded Spaniard defeated Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-0.

Ernests Gulbis also advanced, beating second-seeded Hyeon Chung 7-6 (2), 6-2, while Ivo Karlovic beat Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 7-5. Gulbis will face Karlovic in the quarterfinals.

Also, fifth-seeded Benoit Paire defeated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2.

Nadal withdraws, Murray loses to Medvedev in Brisbane


Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
BRISBANE, Australia — Andy Murray lost his second-round match less than an hour after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Brisbane International on Wednesday.

Both players arrived in Australia after long injury breaks, and neither had played a competitive match since September.

At least Murray completed two matches. Playing on a protected ranking after an injury-interrupted 18 months, he beat James Duckworth before losing to fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2. There were signs in both matches that he is still bothered by the hip problem which has derailed his last two seasons.

Defending women’s champion Elina Svitolina also went out in the second round, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the last match of the day.

Murray, a three-time major champion, recovered a service break in the first set and was in the match at 5-5 until Medvedev won six straight games.

“As you play up the levels, whether it’s issues with your game, like if you’re not serving as well or if you’re not moving as well, the better players exploit that,” Murray said. “He is a top player and is able to do that. I need to try and find a way of working out how to get around some of the things I struggle with a little bit now.”

The second-ranked Nadal had a first-round bye but withdrew on the eve of his scheduled second-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after having an MRI on a muscle strain in his left thigh.

Nadal said he’d head to Melbourne after a brief stopover in Sydney for a Fast4 event to prepare for the Australian Open. The 32-year-old Spaniard is hoping he can still win the season’s first major, which starts on Jan. 14, despite his lack of match preparation.

Doctors “say that it’s a very small thing, but can become a big thing,” Nadal said during a news conference staged while Murray was playing Medvedev on Pat Rafter Arena. “When you increase the intensity on the muscle competing, then there is a big risk to make something bigger.”

Also exiting the men’s draw on Wednesday where defending champion Nick Kyrgios, who lost to Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, and third-seeded Kyle Edmund, who lost to Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Second-seeded Kei Nishikori beat and 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov had straight-set wins earlier to set up a quarterfinal showdown – a rematch of their final in 2017. Also advancing were fifth-seeded Milos Raonic and seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur.

Anett Kontaveit beat fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (1) to reach the women’s quarterfinals, and Anastasija Sevastova advanced to a quarterfinal match against U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova had a 7-5, 6-2 win over Marie Bouzkova and will next meet Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Johanna Konta 6-2, 7-6 (2). Donna Vekic ousted No. 6 Kiki Bertens 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5 and will take on Sasnovich in the quarterfinals.

The absence of Nadal, who was replaced in the draw by Taro Daniel, and Murray puts more focus on the Nishikori-Dimitrov quarterfinal match. Nishikori opened his year with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla.

The sixth-seeded Dimitrov, who beat Nishikori in the 2017 final here, had to withstand a late comeback from John Millman before winning 6-3, 6-4. He’s using the quarterfinal match as a barometer for where his preparations stand for the Australian Open.

“It’s great. I mean it’s right off the blocks,” Dimitrov said. “It’s perfect to play a match like that to kind of see where your game is at.”

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki advances at ASB Classic


Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Neither the wind nor a little bit of rust could stop top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki from winning her first match of 2019.

The former top-ranked Dane beat lucky loser Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday in the first round of the ASB Classic.

After waiting until the third day of the tournament to play, Wozniacki broke Siegemund in the fourth game of the first set and then opened up a 3-0 lead in the second before becoming frustrated with a swirling wind.

“I definitely felt a bit rusty out there, just with that little bit of wind,” Wozniacki said. “It wasn’t my prettiest match but I just tried to hang in there and tried to serve well and get a lot of balls back. Hopefully tomorrow is going to be better.”

Wozniacki is playing in Auckland for the fifth time and reached the final last year, losing to Julia Goerges, before going on to win the Australian Open. She found a difficult opponent in Siegemund, who has a wide range of shots.

“She’s a tricky player,” Wozniacki said. “She comes to the net, she fights for the ball, she mixes the pace so it’s not easy for sure.”

Siegemund made it into the tournament as a lucky loser, going down in the final round of qualifying to Bianca Andreescu but winning a place in the main draw after the withdrawal of the injured Margarita Gasparyan.

Wozniacki will next face Andreescu in the second round on Thursday.

Also, third-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-1, 7-6 (3), Sara Sorribes-Tormo of Spain beat seventh-seed Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, and Eugenie Bouchard defeated Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.