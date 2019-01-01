Getty Images

Federer on winning team after facing Serena for 1st time

Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 11:17 AM EST
PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer won the bragging rights over fellow tennis great Serena Williams as they faced each other on court for the first time on Tuesday, with Federer spearheading Switzerland’s 4-2, 4-3 (3) victory in a mixed doubles decider at the Hopman Cup.

“I was nervous returning. People talk about her serve so much and I see why it is such a wonderful serve because you just can’t read it,” Federer said.

Federer and playing partner Belinda Bencic overcame Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Fast4 format in front of a 14,000 capacity crowd.

“It was so fun. This is super cool that we get to do it at such a pinnacle point of our careers,” Williams said.

Federer and Williams have won 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

Defending champion Switzerland will qualify for Saturday’s final if it beats Greece on Thursday. The United States, which lost to Greece on Monday, can’t now advance.

The much-hyped contest lived up to the billing immediately with Federer almost running down Williams’ smash into the open court. Williams and Federer both served well against each other, but Federer’s sublime touch at the net proved decisive.

Williams grabbed at her right shoulder on several occasions late in the second set but played the match out.

Earlier, Federer beat Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles before Williams leveled the tie with a comeback 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bencic.

Del Potro to miss Australian Open

AP Images
Associated PressDec 31, 2018, 11:16 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

“I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback,” the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately it won’t happen in Australia … but I’m happy with my progress.”

The U.S. Open finalist fractured his right kneecap after a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.

Roger Federer has impressive start to new tennis season

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 1:15 PM EST
PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer started preparation for his Australian Open title defense in style with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie at the Hopman Cup on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Federer sent his 23-year-old opponent from Britain back to reality in a one-sided match lasting just 57 minutes.

The No. 91-ranked Norrie had defeated Greece’s No. 15-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Saturday in one of the biggest victories of his career, but was outclassed in his first match against Federer.

“This was a great start but obviously a long way to go here and in Melbourne,” Federer said. “It’s nice that I’m feeling as good as I am and played a wonderful match against Cameron.”

Federer started the match nervously and dropped the first three points, but dug out of a hole with trademark clutch serving. He discovered his groove by dominating Norrie’s serve and broke in the second game with a powerful cross-court backhand winner.

Federer moved the British player around by crisply hitting the lines as he won five games in a row to take control of the set. Norrie was saved total humiliation by saving two set points in the sixth game to get on the scoreboard and earn healthy applause from the near capacity crowd.

Norrie seemed momentarily inspired as he gained two break points before Federer once again recovered to close out the first set in 31 minutes.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion broke immediately in the second set and looked sharp as he cruised to an easy first-up victory in the tournament.

Federer’s appearances at the past two Hopman Cups laid the groundwork for successful Australian Open campaigns.

His playing partner Belinda Bencic will be aiming to give Switzerland the match when she plays Katie Boulter in the women’s singles match later.

Earlier, Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 3-0 victory against Spain.

Kerber ended a five-match losing streak against Garbine Muguruza with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win. No. 4-ranked Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (0) in the men’s singles match before the German pair combined to win the mixed doubles 4-2, 4-3 in the Fast4 format.

