Del Potro to miss Australian Open

Associated PressDec 31, 2018, 11:16 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

“I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback,” the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately it won’t happen in Australia … but I’m happy with my progress.”

The U.S. Open finalist fractured his right kneecap after a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.

Roger Federer has impressive start to new tennis season

Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 1:15 PM EST
PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer started preparation for his Australian Open title defense in style with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie at the Hopman Cup on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Federer sent his 23-year-old opponent from Britain back to reality in a one-sided match lasting just 57 minutes.

The No. 91-ranked Norrie had defeated Greece’s No. 15-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Saturday in one of the biggest victories of his career, but was outclassed in his first match against Federer.

“This was a great start but obviously a long way to go here and in Melbourne,” Federer said. “It’s nice that I’m feeling as good as I am and played a wonderful match against Cameron.”

Federer started the match nervously and dropped the first three points, but dug out of a hole with trademark clutch serving. He discovered his groove by dominating Norrie’s serve and broke in the second game with a powerful cross-court backhand winner.

Federer moved the British player around by crisply hitting the lines as he won five games in a row to take control of the set. Norrie was saved total humiliation by saving two set points in the sixth game to get on the scoreboard and earn healthy applause from the near capacity crowd.

Norrie seemed momentarily inspired as he gained two break points before Federer once again recovered to close out the first set in 31 minutes.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion broke immediately in the second set and looked sharp as he cruised to an easy first-up victory in the tournament.

Federer’s appearances at the past two Hopman Cups laid the groundwork for successful Australian Open campaigns.

His playing partner Belinda Bencic will be aiming to give Switzerland the match when she plays Katie Boulter in the women’s singles match later.

Earlier, Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 3-0 victory against Spain.

Kerber ended a five-match losing streak against Garbine Muguruza with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win. No. 4-ranked Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (0) in the men’s singles match before the German pair combined to win the mixed doubles 4-2, 4-3 in the Fast4 format.

Serena welcomes rule change on players back from pregnancy

Associated PressDec 28, 2018, 12:31 AM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serena Williams has welcomed the extra protection given to new mothers when they return to the women’s tennis tour.

“It’s great,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Thursday in quotes published by BBC Sport. “Women that are younger can go out there and have kids and not have to worry about it, and not have to wait until the twilight of their years to have children.”

The WTA rule changes were agreed on this month and are meant to ensure players are not penalized after they return from pregnancy or an injury that causes a long absence.

The changes were prompted in part by the experiences of former No. 1 players Williams and Victoria Azarenka, both of whom returned to competition after giving birth.

The WTA announced that players returning to the tour may use a special ranking for up to three years after the birth of a child, and the exemption can be used for seedings at big events.

“Having gone through the experience myself really opened my eyes. Would I have done it sooner had there been different rule changes? I don’t know,” Williams said in Abu Dhabi ahead of an exhibition tournament where she played her sister Venus in a one-off match.

“But now there is an opportunity, people don’t have to ask that question.”

Williams was unseeded at the French Open in her first major since the birth of her daughter — despite having won the previous major she played, the 2017 Australian Open. Williams was seeded 25th at Wimbledon and 17th at the U.S. Open, and she reached the finals and lost at both of those majors.