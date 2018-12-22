Sunday Night Football: Seahawks host Chiefs as underdogs

Bettors need to make an informed decision about what trend is more likely to win out – the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning ways on the road, or the Seattle Seahawks’ knack for covering when they get points at home.

Tied for the AFC West lead, the Chiefs are 2.5-point road favorites on the NFL odds against the Seahawks with a 54.5-point total in their Sunday Night Football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chiefs, who are trying to avoid the precipitous drop from frontrunner for No. 1 playoff seed to wild-card team, are 6-2 straight-up and 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games on the road, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. But the Seahawks’ reputation for a great home-field advantage at CenturyLink Field is buttressed by a 12-1 ATS record in their last 13 games as an underdog at home, dating back to 2011.

The Seahawks, who are fighting for a NFC wild-card berth, are also 15-3-3 ATS in their last 21 night games at home.

The big question with the Chiefs is whether their true self is reflected more by their overall record of 11-3 SU and 8-5-1 ATS, or by a 2-2 SU record over their last four games. Thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs lead the NFL in points per game (35.6) and yards-per pass (8.8), while Mahomes’ 45 touchdown passes are 11 more than anyone else.

The Chiefs have some troubling trends – their point differentials in second and fourth quarters are markedly less than in the first and third. But Seattle is 25th in the league in yards-per-pass allowed and 28th in yards per rush, and its secondary is short-handed with free safety Tedric Thompson (ankle) out and strong safety Bradley McDougald (knee) questionable.

The Seahawks, 8-6 SU and 8-4-2 ATS, have become a team that, with quarterback Russell Wilson behind center, has the capability to keep up in a scoring battle when everyone is healthy. Kansas City’s opponents have found the best defense for Mahomes is keeping him on the sideline, and the Seahawks’ ground game built around Chris Carson leads the league in rushing yards, while the Chiefs’ defense is dead last in yards per rush allowed (5.0).

Seattle’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and lighten the load Wilson faces against a Chiefs defense that is a respectable 17th in yards per pass allowed could be tied to whether the right side of the offensive line is intact, as guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and right tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) are each hobbled.

Kansas City is second in the NFL in sacks and the Seahawks took 3.5 quarters to score a touchdown in their last prime-time home game in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, who are first in sacks. A key difference could be that Wilson’s longtime favorite receiver Doug Baldwin was out then, and he’s coming off a two-touchdown game.

While the Seahawks stumbled against also-ran San Francisco last week, they are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games after a defeat.

The total has gone OVER at sports betting sites in the Chiefs’ last four games, with an average combined score of 71.5 points. The total has gone OVER in five of the Seahawks’ last six games, with an average combined score of 51.83 points.

The NFL’s most overpaid lineman for 2018

This thought occurred to me examining the PFF grades at each position through 14 weeks: If I were a GM and needed help on the offensive line in 2019, I might look extra harder at the draft. The five richest contracts given to free-agent offensive linemen last spring, and how they have performed in 2018:

Nate Solder, tackle, N.Y. Giants, $15.5-million average compensation. Played better lately, but the highest-paid tackle in NFL history is only the 17th-best left tackle and 36th-best overall tackle, per PFF ratings.

Andrew Norwell, guard, Jacksonville, $13.3-million average compensation. Better than Solder, but the second-highest-paid guard of all-time is PFF’s 13th-rated guard in the NFL this year.

Ryan Jensen, center, Tampa Bay, $10.5-million average compensation. Only three starting centers in the league are rated lower than Jensen, who has flopped in Tampa. He’s been penalized nine times and given up nine QB hits, each the most in the league for a center.

Weston Richburg, center, San Francisco, $9.5-million average compensation. Just three spots better than Jensen, Richburg is the 32nd-rated center in the league, and has allowed a porous 27 sacks/hits/significant pressures.

Justin Pugh, guard, Arizona, $9-million average compensation. His season ended in mid-November with a knee injury that forced him to IR. But he hadn’t been playing well, and PFF has him the 53rd-rated guard in the league. And this is the fourth season in a row that Pugh’s total snaps have been less than the season before.

How Nick Foles turned back the clock in Eagles’ win vs. Rams

Usually, Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles takes a fairly long nap at the team hotel before road night games. It’s a good way to kill time and be fresh so he can help the starter, Carson Wentz, on the sidelines during games.

But Sunday, even in the comfy Omni Los Angeles Hotel, with hours to kill before the 1:50 p.m. team bus to the Coliseum, Foles was buzzing. He read the Bible, which he does every morning; on the road he uses a Bible app on his phone. He read devotionals. “I knew there’d be adversity today, so I read what I thought would help me,” Foles said. He journaled on his iPad, a hobby that helps him feel connected to his family when he’s away. He Facetimed with wife Tori and baby daughter Lily. “And Henry,” Foles added. That’s the family golden doodle, who reportedly is a good boy.

“Today I couldn’t nap,” Foles said from the Eagles’ locker room in Los Angeles late Sunday night. “I tried, but I had too much on my mind. Too many butterflies.”

That would give Foles a lot in common with the city of Philadelphia. Earlier in the week, Wentz, the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, got struck down for the second year in a row. Last year, it was a knee injury in the Coliseum against the Rams—exactly 53 weeks removed from this game—that kayoed Wentz. This year, reports say Wentz has a fractured vertebrae in his back; it’s more likely than not Wentz will be out for the season. Coming off a Super Bowl run last year, nothing has come easy for the Eagles, including a well-played and fluky tipped ball that handed the Cowboys a heartbreaking overtime win over Philadelphia a week ago. That left the Eagles 6-7 and, particularly with the news of the Wentz injury, dead for 2018.

Right?

But here came Foles, and for much of the evening, it felt like last January again. First eight Philadelphia drives of the night: field goal, field goal, failed fourth-down conversion, touchdown, punt, touchdown, field goal, touchdown. After those eight drives, behind the steady hand of Foles and the unsteady hands and feet of the Rams, the Eagles led 30-13. When it was over, the Eagles, 13-point dogs (and I don’t mean Henry) had a 30-23 victory over the stumbling Rams, losers of two straight for the first time in the 31-game Sean McVay Era of good fun.

Just as everything Doug Pederson touched turned to touchdowns last year, everything this franchise has touched has turned to BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO by its infamous fandom this year. Foles took over in this same stadium last year and got the save in the NFC East-clinching victory while Wentz was in the locker room with two torn knee ligaments. This year, it was Wentz, wearing an earpiece to hear the playcalls and offer advice, on the sideline helping Foles.

“The huddle’s my sanctuary,” Foles said. “Today you’ve got phones, Instagram, Twitter. It’s hard to just be in the moment. But I like to be in the moment, be present. Today I was able to block everything about the significance of this—being back in the same place it started last year, playing on a big Sunday night game, playing for our playoffs [hopes]—and just focusing on one moment. One play. Then the next play. I called on my experience on playing in high-pressure games last year and succeeding. I think it helped.”

The Eagles’ playoff hopes still hang by a thread. For Philly to win the division, Dallas must lose to the Bucs and Giants, and the Eagles must beat Houston and Washington. Um, not likely. But to make the playoffs, the Eagles need to go 2-0 while Washington, Minnesota and Carolina all lose at least one game. Possible. Not likely, but Nick Foles has been in this situation before in what is becoming a downright weird career. The book he wrote last year after the Super Bowl was called “Believe It.” But if Foles has another run in him, and there’s a sequel to his first book, I’m going to push for this title: “Even I Can’t Believe It.”