Australian Open to have 10-point tiebreakers in deciding set

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open in January will play a 10-point tiebreaker in deciding sets, no longer playing advantage in the final sets.
The tournament said Friday that the decision, reported widely a month ago but denied by Australian Open officials, came after consultation with current and former players and tennis officials.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says “we asked the players – both past and present, commentators, agents and TV analysts – whether they wanted to play an advantage final set or not, and went from there.
“We went with a 10-point tiebreak at six-games-all in the final set to ensure the fans still get a special finale to these often epic contests, with the longer tiebreak still then allowing for that one final twist or change of momentum in the contest. This longer tiebreak also can lessen some of the serving dominance that can prevail in the shorter tiebreak.”
In the men’s singles draw, the first four sets will feature a seven-point tiebreaker at 6-6, with the final set going to a 10-point tiebreaker at 6-6. In women’s singles play and men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles, the deciding set of three sets will be played with a 10-point tiebreaker if level at 6-6.
Wimbledon announced in October that it will next year have a standard first-to-seven points tiebreaker when the deciding set reaches 12-12.
The U.S. Open was the first Grand Slam tournament to introduce final-set tiebreakers, with a first-to-seven points game played at 6-6.
The French Open is now the only Grand Sam event still decided by a long deciding set by advantage.
The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.
LONDON — Tennis’ governing bodies have promised to deliver a “timely implementation” of recommendations to tackle corruption in the sport.
An independent review of corruption in tennis was prompted after the BBC and BuzzFeed News published reports in January 2016 alleging that governing bodies ignored widespread evidence of match-fixing involving more than a dozen players.
Following the release of an interim report in April, an independent panel has published its final recommendations that include limiting the supply of official live scoring data, eliminating all sponsorship deals with gambling companies and expanding the staffing and reach of the Tennis Integrity Unit — the anti-corruption group established in 2008.
In a joint statement, the ITF, ATP, WTA and the four Grand Slam tournaments — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open — said they would work to implement the recommendations, adding that “delivering a world-class anti-corruption regime for professional tennis remains a paramount priority.”
The panel said tennis’ governing bodies were “well-positioned to address the integrity challenges” the sport faces, having previously said there was no evidence of “institutional corruption or cover-up.”
Members of a new, independent supervisory board to provide oversight and guidance of the TIU will be appointed early next year.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The women’s tennis tour has approved rule changes that involve seedings after a return from pregnancy. Former No. 1 players Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka are recent mothers on the tour.
The WTA says players returning to the tour may use a “special ranking” for up to three years from the birth of a child, and the exemption can be used for seedings at big events.
The tour says it will ensure women at WTA tournaments “are not penalized or prohibited from wearing leggings or compression shorts without a skirt, dress or shorts over them.”
Williams, who owns an Open era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, was unseeded at this year’s French Open in her first major since the birth of her daughter.
In August, the president of the French Tennis Federation said Williams could no longer wear the black bodysuit at the French Open.