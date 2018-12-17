How Nick Foles turned back the clock in Eagles’ win vs. Rams

By Peter KingDec 17, 2018, 6:41 AM EST
Usually, Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles takes a fairly long nap at the team hotel before road night games. It’s a good way to kill time and be fresh so he can help the starter, Carson Wentz, on the sidelines during games.

But Sunday, even in the comfy Omni Los Angeles Hotel, with hours to kill before the 1:50 p.m. team bus to the Coliseum, Foles was buzzing. He read the Bible, which he does every morning; on the road he uses a Bible app on his phone. He read devotionals. “I knew there’d be adversity today, so I read what I thought would help me,” Foles said. He journaled on his iPad, a hobby that helps him feel connected to his family when he’s away. He Facetimed with wife Tori and baby daughter Lily. “And Henry,” Foles added. That’s the family golden doodle, who reportedly is a good boy.

“Today I couldn’t nap,” Foles said from the Eagles’ locker room in Los Angeles late Sunday night. “I tried, but I had too much on my mind. Too many butterflies.”

That would give Foles a lot in common with the city of Philadelphia. Earlier in the week, Wentz, the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, got struck down for the second year in a row. Last year, it was a knee injury in the Coliseum against the Rams—exactly 53 weeks removed from this game—that kayoed Wentz. This year, reports say Wentz has a fractured vertebrae in his back; it’s more likely than not Wentz will be out for the season. Coming off a Super Bowl run last year, nothing has come easy for the Eagles, including a well-played and fluky tipped ball that handed the Cowboys a heartbreaking overtime win over Philadelphia a week ago. That left the Eagles 6-7 and, particularly with the news of the Wentz injury, dead for 2018.

Right?

But here came Foles, and for much of the evening, it felt like last January again. First eight Philadelphia drives of the night: field goal, field goal, failed fourth-down conversion, touchdown, punt, touchdown, field goal, touchdown. After those eight drives, behind the steady hand of Foles and the unsteady hands and feet of the Rams, the Eagles led 30-13. When it was over, the Eagles, 13-point dogs (and I don’t mean Henry) had a 30-23 victory over the stumbling Rams, losers of two straight for the first time in the 31-game Sean McVay Era of good fun.

Just as everything Doug Pederson touched turned to touchdowns last year, everything this franchise has touched has turned to BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO by its infamous fandom this year. Foles took over in this same stadium last year and got the save in the NFC East-clinching victory while Wentz was in the locker room with two torn knee ligaments. This year, it was Wentz, wearing an earpiece to hear the playcalls and offer advice, on the sideline helping Foles.

“The huddle’s my sanctuary,” Foles said. “Today you’ve got phones, Instagram, Twitter. It’s hard to just be in the moment. But I like to be in the moment, be present. Today I was able to block everything about the significance of this—being back in the same place it started last year, playing on a big Sunday night game, playing for our playoffs [hopes]—and just focusing on one moment. One play. Then the next play. I called on my experience on playing in high-pressure games last year and succeeding. I think it helped.”

The Eagles’ playoff hopes still hang by a thread. For Philly to win the division, Dallas must lose to the Bucs and Giants, and the Eagles must beat Houston and Washington. Um, not likely. But to make the playoffs, the Eagles need to go 2-0 while Washington, Minnesota and Carolina all lose at least one game. Possible. Not likely, but Nick Foles has been in this situation before in what is becoming a downright weird career. The book he wrote last year after the Super Bowl was called “Believe It.” But if Foles has another run in him, and there’s a sequel to his first book, I’m going to push for this title: “Even I Can’t Believe It.”

The NFL’s most overpaid lineman for 2018

By Peter KingDec 17, 2018, 7:20 AM EST
This thought occurred to me examining the PFF grades at each position through 14 weeks: If I were a GM and needed help on the offensive line in 2019, I might look extra harder at the draft. The five richest contracts given to free-agent offensive linemen last spring, and how they have performed in 2018:

Nate Solder, tackle, N.Y. Giants, $15.5-million average compensation. Played better lately, but the highest-paid tackle in NFL history is only the 17th-best left tackle and 36th-best overall tackle, per PFF ratings.

Andrew Norwell, guard, Jacksonville, $13.3-million average compensation. Better than Solder, but the second-highest-paid guard of all-time is PFF’s 13th-rated guard in the NFL this year.

Ryan Jensen, center, Tampa Bay, $10.5-million average compensation. Only three starting centers in the league are rated lower than Jensen, who has flopped in Tampa. He’s been penalized nine times and given up nine QB hits, each the most in the league for a center.

Weston Richburg, center, San Francisco, $9.5-million average compensation. Just three spots better than Jensen, Richburg is the 32nd-rated center in the league, and has allowed a porous 27 sacks/hits/significant pressures.

Justin Pugh, guard, Arizona, $9-million average compensation. His season ended in mid-November with a knee injury that forced him to IR. But he hadn’t been playing well, and PFF has him the 53rd-rated guard in the league. And this is the fourth season in a row that Pugh’s total snaps have been less than the season before.

Sunday Night Football NFL odds: Rams nearly two-touchdown favorites

OddsSharkDec 15, 2018, 8:03 AM EST
Oddsmakers are putting a lot of trust in the Los Angeles Rams’ ability to bounce back with a statement game, against a Philadelphia Eagles team that was having trouble covering on the road even with a healthy roster.

The Rams, with Jared Goff behind center, are 13-point betting favorites on the Week 15 Sunday night NFL odds against the Eagles with a 52.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

News that Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz (vertebrae) seems unlikely to play has led to the line moving significantly after the Rams opened as 8.5-point favorites. The Eagles are also 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games, while the Rams are 2-6-2 ATS over their last 10 games.

Prospects for the Eagles, whose record of 6-7 SU and 4-9 ATS puts them a half-game out of a NFC wild-card spot, are yoked to whether Wentz or Nick Foles starts. Philadelphia famously won Super Bowl 52 last season with Foles filling in, but the support from the ground game that a backup quarterback typically needs could be wanting thanks to injuries along the offensive line.

If Jay Ajayi and an Eagles run game that is 26th in the NFL in yards-per-rush (4.1) sputters, Foles could face a plethora of obvious passing downs against interior pass rusher extraordinaire Aaron Donald. The Rams allow 7.7 yards per pass, but their 14 interceptions (tied for fifth in the NFL) have somewhat negated that and their best cover cornerback, Aqib Talib, is back in the lineup.

The Rams, who are 11-2 SU and 5-6-2 ATS, have been a double-digit favorite at betting sites on three previous occasions since relocating to Southern California in 2016, and covered each time with the total going UNDER. Whether they can go 4-for-4 on the former count largely rests on the Goff-led offense, which scored a season-low six points last week against the Chicago Bears.

The Rams offensive line has to contend with a formidable defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox, but Los Angeles is sixth in the NFL in yards-per-rush (4.8) and the Eagles are 28th in yards-per-rush allowed (4.9), thanks to recurring containment issues that a running back such as the Rams’ Todd Gurley can exploit. Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Josh Reynolds and Robert Woods would seem to have the matchup edge against an Eagles secondary further depleted by injuries with cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) hobbled, but it will be on Goff to take advantage of that.

On paper, the Rams seem to be in good shape. Bettors will have to decide whether their record of 1-4 SU and 0-5 ATS in their last five games at home after consecutive road games is an ongoing flaw or something they are due to correct.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Eagles’ last seven road games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, with an average combined score of 56.  The total has gone OVER in four of the Rams’ last five home games, with an average combined score of 71.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.