Top players set for Australian Open in January

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open officials say the world’s top 102 women and top 101 men have confirmed they will compete at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2019.
World No. 1 Simona Halep heads up the women’s field and Novak Djokovic, seeking his record seventh Australian Open title, is the No. 1-ranked male player.
The tournament begins Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park with Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki as singles defending champions.
Serena Williams, ranked No. 16, plans to make her return to Melbourne Park for the first time since winning in 2017 while eight weeks’ pregnant with baby Alexis Olympia.
Tournament officials said Wednesday that Andy Murray, who is returning after an injury layoff, has entered using a protected ranking.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on hard courts at Memorial Drive in Adelaide in the first round of next year’s revamped Davis Cup competition on Feb. 1-2.
The two teams will meet for the first time when they play for one of 12 spots in the finals. The winners will join Croatia, France, United States, Spain and wild cards Argentina and Britain in the 18-team event from Nov. 18-24 next year in Madrid.
Croatia beat France in this year’s final last weekend, while the U.S. and Spain were losing semifinalists.
Tennis Australia said Thursday the best-of-three set matches will take place over two days, with two singles matches played on Friday and a doubles match and the reverse singles played on Saturday.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Patrick Galbraith is the new board chairman and president of the U.S. Tennis Association.
The USTA announced the election of Galbraith on Tuesday. He succeeds Katrina Adams, who served an unprecedented two consecutive terms.
Adams was the first African-American and first former professional tennis player to serve as USTA president. Adams will serve the next two years as immediate past president.
Galbraith has been on the board in various capacities for 12 years. He begins his two-year term Jan. 1.