Victor Espinoza aims for January comeback

DEL MAR, Calif. — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza is aiming to return to riding in January, six months after he was seriously injured in a training accident.
The 46-year-old rider says he had an MRI recently and “it came out perfect.” Espinoza says he doesn’t need surgery and his spinal cord has healed “perfectly,” which was his main concern.
He fractured a vertebra in his neck at Del Mar last July when the horse he was exercising fell.
Espinoza was back at Del Mar on Saturday for the first time since the accident. He presented the trophy to the winning connections in the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby. He has been recuperating at his Del Mar home.
Espinoza says he hopes to return sometime in January at Santa Anita. The track opens its winter meet on Dec. 26.
He rode American Pharoah to a Triple Crown sweep in 2015.
NEW YORK — Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez rode his 6,000th career winner in North America, guiding Singapore Trader to victory Friday at Aqueduct.
He joins Hall of Famer Edgar Prado, Mario Pino and Perry Wayne Ouzts as the only active riders to reach the milestone and the 18th overall.
Velazquez says reaching the plateau on Friday was “just another number” and it won’t be until he looks back at his career that he’ll “know I accomplished something great.”
He reached the milestone on a horse trainer by Todd Pletcher, who also gave Velazquez a leg up on his 5,000th winner in 2013.
The 47-year-old rider began his career in his native Puerto Rico before coming to the U.S. in 1990, when he rode 109 winners.
Velazquez won the Kentucky Derby in 2011 and 2017, the Belmont Stakes twice and ridden 15 Breeders’ Cup champions.
Away from the track, he is chairman of The Jockeys’ Guild board of directors.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Frank Mirahmadi will become Santa Anita’s new race caller when the winter meet begins Dec. 26, replacing Michael Wrona who was let go after two years.
Mirahmadi recently completed his fourth season as track announcer at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. He will conclude his race calling duties at Aqueduct in New York on Dec. 16. The 51-year-old caller has also worked at Florida’s Hialeah, Oaklawn in Arkansas, Golden Gate Fields in Northern California and Louisiana Downs. He had brief stints at Santa Anita in 2014 and 2016.
Wrona was informed Saturday that he would not return by Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer for The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita. Wrona had the job since spring 2016, when he won it after competing with three other announcers, including Mirahmadi.
Ritvo said Monday that Mirahmadi would perform promotional duties in addition to calling races. He said Mirahmadi is a “very engaging, funny guy.”
Mirahmadi, who was born in Los Angeles, played the role of Santa Anita track announcer in the 2003 movie “Seabiscuit.”