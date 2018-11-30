Matchweek 14 Premier League odds: Arsenal-Tottenham toss-up

OddsSharkNov 30, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

It takes a lot to discount the home advantage Arsenal will take into a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, one of the Premier League’s top away teams.

Arsenal is a narrow +160 favorite on this week’s Premier League odds with Tottenham coming back at +170, while the draw is at +265 on the three-way moneyline and there is a 3.0-goals total for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Arsenal is undefeated in its last six home matches against Tottenham; the Spurs have won five away matches in a row.

Each team has sufficient offensive capability and motivation to attack to prevent a clean sheet on either side, which is a starting point for bettors who would like to focus on totals with the match result so close to call. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+333 first scorer, -110 anytime) and Tottenham’s Harry Kane (+375, +105) stand good chances of tallying. In both teams to score props, tie/yes (+300) offers more payout than the draw on the moneyline.

Leicester City (+125) and Watford (+255, draw +235) carry some strong UNDER trends, as Leicester’s last five matches in all competitions have gone UNDER 2.5 goals, while the same is true in eight of Watford’s last nine away games in the league. There is little separating the teams in capabilities or in the standings, so Watford rates a look on the double chance (-145).

Newcastle United (+145) takes on West Ham United (+210, draw +235) having won three games on the bounce. West Ham is having great difficulty winning many games, but it is a pesky road team whose last three away matches have all gone UNDER. West Ham on the double chance (-170) could be the percentage play, and Marko Arnautovic (+450 first scorer, +150 anytime) should get some scoring chances off of counter-attacks.

Relegation-threatened Southampton (+340) hosts Manchester United (-110, draw +265), whose last six away matches in all competition have all gone OVER 2.5 goals. There is value in a powerhouse that’s maddeningly inconsistent, as Yes/Over 2.5 (+125) and Man United win/yes (+275) offer value in the myriad both teams to score props.

Chelsea (-600) and Fulham (+1500, draw +700) have a 3.5-goals total in a Sunday matchup, but their last five games at Stamford Bridge have all gone UNDER 2.5 goals and Fulham has also failed to score in four of its last five away matches. Chelsea is even money for both a clean sheet and a shutout win.

And Liverpool (-260) is undefeated against city rival Everton (+750, draw +400) in their last 21 matchups in all competitions, but the visiting Toffees come into this Sunday matchup on a three-game shutout streak in the league. Liverpool and Sadio Mane (+150 anytime) should be able to break through eventually, but No/Under 2.5 (+200) might have the best value in both-teams-to-score props.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Matchweek 12 Premier League odds: Manchester Derby highlights weekend

OddsSharkNov 9, 2018, 8:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

The disparate fortunes of the teams involved in this weekend’s Manchester derby might lead bettors to seek out ways to restore betting value to Manchester City.

Playing at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City are the -250 moneyline favorite on this week’s Premier League odds with Manchester United coming back at +700, while the draw is at +400 with a 3.0-goals total for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The away team has had a result in the last six games in this matchup (four wins and two 0-0 draws). The law of averages alone indicates it would be tough for that to continue, but there have also been OVER 2.5 goals scored in 21 of Man City’s last 24 home games, as well as OVER 2.5 goals scored in Man United’s last five Premier League games.

Taking Manchester City win/yes (+150) in both teams to score (BTTS) props is a higher-yield play, as they are an aggressive team at home and will work to set up Sergio Aguero (+275 first goal scorer, -145 anytime). Manchester City has also been leading at halftime in six of its last seven games. On the Man United front, Romelu Lukaku’s absence might make for a slow start, but at minus-1.5 (-125) on the goals line, the Red Devils might recoup some value.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City (+155) has not fared well over the years against Brighton & Hove Albion (+210, draw +215), which has drawn or won 11 of the last 12 matchups (all competitions). Since Brighton has won only one of its last 19 away matches in EPL play, its double chance odds (-185) could be a more secure play.

Leicester City (-200) visits Burnley (+650, draw +325) having shown, by winning its previous outing, that it is channeling grief over the tragic helicopter death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha two weeks ago. There have been OVER 2.5 goals (-120 on the betting line) in five of Burnley’s last six games, so Leicester might be able to pounce.

Crystal Palace (+355) and Tottenham Hotspur (-120, draw +270) has been a low-scoring fixture. Crystal Palace has failed to score in their last four tries against Tottenham and the teams’ last five matchups have been under 2.5 goals (in all competitions). Taking No/Under 2.5 (+175) in both teams to score props covers the possibility of Tottenham grinding out another win.

Liverpool (-950) takes on Fulham (+2400, draw +1000) in a Sunday matchup that is a mismatch on paper, with a rare 4.0-goals total. Liverpool has kept clean sheets in seven of its last eight games against Fulham in all competitions, and Fulham is on a five-game losing streak. Smarting from a Champions League loss on Wednesday, Liverpool could take out its frustrations and go OVER (+110) on its own 3.5-goals total.

And Chelsea (-240) hosts Everton (+650, draw +400) on Sunday with the expectation of a fully fit squad, save for Cesc Fabregas (illness), after playing a Champions League match on Thursday. Both Chelsea’s last four games and five of Everton’s last six games have gone OVER 2.5 goals, so this matchup’s 3.0-goals total could be bested.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Matchweek 9 Premier League odds: Chelsea in position to add to Man Utd misery

OddsSharkOct 19, 2018, 9:08 AM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea has typically had the edge against Manchester United, even when the Red Devils were playing at a much higher level than they have of late.

Chelsea is a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds for Matchweek 9 with Manchester United coming back at +400 for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +285 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

On top of being undefeated in eight EPL starts so far this season, co-leader Chelsea has won seven of their last eight matches against Manchester United and has had clean sheets in its last four home games against them at Stamford Bridge.

Eighth-placed Manchester United’s desperation for a result as it tries to keep in range of the top four might dictate a more offense-oriented game, contradicting a trend where eight of these teams’ last 10 matches have finished UNDER 2.5 goals

Manchester United’s defensive issues also provide ample opportunity for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard (+400 first goal scorer, +125 anytime).

Elsewhere this weekend, West Ham United (+315) often rises to the occasion against Tottenham Hotspur (-115, draw +290) and will be looking to avoid a second consecutive home loss against the Spurs for the first time since 2009. West Ham (-110 on the double chance) is burdened with some injuries, so steering clear of upset predictions and focusing on the OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals might be the more prudent play.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane (+250 first goal scorer, -145 anytime) should be in the thick of a high-chance game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (-135) and Watford  (+425, draw +270) each have strong totals trends, as the Wolves’ last seven matches have been UNDER 2.5 goals, as have five of Watford’s last six away games. Moreover, Wolves have had a propensity for scoreless first halves – seven in their last 10 games – and a draw (+110) might be the most likely outcome from the first-half moneyline.

Huddersfield Town (+1000), which hosts co-leader Liverpool (-325, draw +425), is burdened with several dubious trends, including six consecutive home matches without a goal and 12 consecutive league games. Liverpool is even money to win by more than 1.5 goals, while the Reds’ Roberto Firmino (+400 first goal scorer, +125 anytime) is facing a team he scored against during both league fixtures last season.

Everton (-115) is undefeated in its last seven matches against Crystal Palace (+360, draw +255), which it hosts in a Sunday matchup. Eight of Everton’s 10 matches (all competitions) this season have seen both teams score, so someone looking for more value than the moneyline offers might consider the both teams to score and OVER 2.5 goals prop (+125).

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, which hurts the upset potential.

And Arsenal (-190) hosts Leicester City (+550, draw +355) in a Monday matchup with a high potential of going OVER the 3.0-goals total, as the Gunners have scored at least two goals in every league outing so far while the Foxes are having issues defending. The Arsenal to win/both teams to score prop (+160) restores some betting value for Arsenal.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.