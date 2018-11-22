Whippet wins Best in Show at the 2018 National Dog Show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Whippet has won Best in Show at the 2018 National Dog Show.

Whiskey the Whippet won the Hound Group first, and then beat the Doberman Pinscher for the top honor.

“I think [he’s] an outstanding example of what the ideal Whippet would look like,” Whiskey’s handler Justin Smithey said of the dog he raised himself. “This is our companion, our pet. He was born by my bed.”

The Doberman Pinscher won the Working Group, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever won the Sporting Group, the Wire Fox Terrier won the Terrier Group, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi won the Herding Group, the Lhasa Apso won the Non-Sporting Group and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel won the Toy Group.

Hear more from Smithey below: