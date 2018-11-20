Full list of breeds at 2018 National Dog Show

For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.

The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 185 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Groups

Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Beauceron

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Bouvier des Flandres

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Finnish Lapphund

German Shepherd Dog

Miniature American Shepherd

Norwegian Buhund

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Spanish Water Dog

Hound Group

Afghan Hound

American Foxhound

Basenji

Basset Hound

Beagle (13 inches)

Beagle (15 inches)

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bloodhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Borzoi

Cirneco dell’Etna

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

English Foxhound

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen

Greyhound

Harrier

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Norwegian Elkhound

Otterhound

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Pharaoh Hound

Plott

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Scottish Deerhound

Whippet

Non-Sporting Group

Bichon Frise

Boston Terrier

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

French Bulldog

Keeshond

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Poodle (Standard)

Shiba Inu

Schipperke

Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Xoloitzcuintli

Sporting Group

Brittany

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Clumber Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Curly-Coated Retriever

English Cocker Spaniel

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Wirehaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Gordon Setter

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Lagotto Romagnolo

Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Pointer

Spinone Italiano

Sussex Spaniel

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Wirehaired Vizsla

Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier

American Hairless Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Border Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Cesky Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Irish Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Miniature Bull Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Rat Terrier

Russell Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Sealyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Smooth Fox Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Welsh Terrier

West Highland White Terrier

Wire Fox Terrier

Toy Group

Affenpinscher

Brussels Griffon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Japanese Chin

Long Coat Chihuahua

Maltese

Miniature Pinscher

Papillon

Pekingese

Pomeranian

Pug

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy Manchester Terrier

Toy Poodle

Yorkshire Terrier

Working Group

Alaskan Malamute

Akita

Bernese Mountain Dog

Black Russian Terrier

Boerboel

Boxer

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Doberman Pinscher

Dogue de Bordeaux

German Pinscher

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Komondor

Leonberger

Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiff

Newfoundland

Portuguese Water Dog

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Standard Schnauzer

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special, behind-the-scenes photos and video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of only three remaining “benched” shows at which dogs and handlers are on hand all day to interact with the public.

The two-hour special will air on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 16th straight year. It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.