AP Images

Anderson thrashes Nishikori, on verge of ATP semis

Associated PressNov 13, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Kevin Anderson thrashed Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday to move to the brink of the last four at the ATP Finals.

The 32-year-old South African was on the verge of completing just the second whitewash in the competition’s history until Nishikori won the penultimate game.

Anderson, who lost just eight points on serve, could become the first African player to reach the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

“Among the best I’ve played,” Anderson said. “I think I did a really good job constantly applying the pressure and not letting up.”

The only result from Tuesday’s late match that can prevent the fourth-seeded Anderson from advancing would be a straight-sets victory for Roger Federer over Dominic Thiem.

Despite the resounding defeat, Nishikori’s opening-match victory over Federer means he can still reach the semifinals for the third time.

“I’ll try to forget about today,” Nishikori said. “Something was wrong. I’ve got to fix it tomorrow and try to be positive for the next one.”

Anderson and Nishikori split their last two meetings and the Japanese player held a 5-3 edge in their career head-to-head before this match. However, just as he did in his tournament-opening victory over Thiem on Sunday, Anderson started fast as an aggressive forehand into the corner earned him a 2-0 lead.

Having pledged to donate $100 to the Los Angeles Fire Department, who are fighting deadly wildfires in California, for every ace he struck, Anderson hit three in a row to consolidate the break.

“My coach is from California and so it’s a bit more close to home,” said Anderson, who ended the match with 10 aces. “We thought let’s try – we will donate and do it in a way that is interactive.”

As an increasingly frustrated Nishikori struggled to control his groundstrokes, Anderson displayed relentless accuracy to close out the opening set.

Nishikori took a lengthy break before the start of the second set, but it made no difference as Anderson ruthlessly raced to a 5-0 lead and moved to within one game of joining Federer in the history books. The six-time champion blanked Gaston Gaudio in Shanghai in 2005, but Nishikori finally put together a solid game.

Anderson, the Wimbledon finalist, swiftly completed his 47th win of the season, topping his career-high from 2015.

“Coming into this year I set my goals higher and I have embraced them well,” Anderson said. “I have been able to stay the path throughout the year.”

Pouille to lead France in Davis Cup final against Croatia

AP Images
Associated PressNov 13, 2018, 5:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS — Lucas Pouille will lead France in the Davis Cup final against Croatia this month as the hosts bid to win successive titles.

Pouille was the highest-ranked player among Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Jeremy Chardy, Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the team picked by captain Yannick Noah on Tuesday

Pouille wrapped up France’s 10th Davis title last year by winning the decisive point against Belgium in the final.

France’s top player, the 26th-ranked Richard Gasquet, announced his withdrawal on Monday because of a groin injury.

In the absence of Gasquet, Gael Monfils and Gilles Simon, Pouille is the best ranked French player at No. 32. Tsonga has been sidelined by a knee injury for most of the season and dropped to 261st.

On paper, the Croats are favorites with No. 7-ranked Marin Cilic and No. 12 Borna Coric.

But Noah said he was unfazed by statistics.

“The only thing I know is that our goal is to win against the Croats,” Noah said. “The mindset, the ability to adapt to clay, and the commitment to Davis Cup are what really matters.”

Like last year, the final will be at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in the northern city of Lille from Nov. 23-25 under a retractable roof.

Noah has summoned his players for a training camp nearby outside the city.

“It’s easier to work as a group away from all the excitement,” he said.

Pouille, Tsonga, and Chardy have already started training. Herbert and Mahut will join them after playing doubles at the ATP Finals in London. The pair lost its first group match and Mahut picked up a slight ankle injury after he chased down a ball close to the advertising boards and fell into the line judge’s chair. Noah said he would call Julien Benneteau as a replacement for Mahut if he can’t play in the final.

Noah, who guided France to Davis Cup titles in 1991, 1996, and 2017, will step down after the final, and Amelie Mauresmo will take over.

“I’m very excited,” the former French Open champion said. “It’s been two months that we have been preparing for this last final with my staff. I’m both motivated and excited.”

Djokovic cruises past Isner in ATP Finals opener

AP Image
Associated PressNov 12, 2018, 5:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Novak Djokovic made an impressive start to his campaign for a sixth ATP Finals title by dismissing John Isner 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.

A day after a ceremony to mark ending the season as No. 1, Djokovic underlined his status in a near-faultless display against the American debutant.

Djokovic dropped just six points on his own serve and made only six unforced errors. The Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion nullified Isner’s usually destructive serve and could have easily had more than the sole break he managed in the opening set.

Isner, who at 33 became the season-ending tournament’s oldest newcomer since 1972, applied himself admirably but was broken twice more in the second set.

Earlier, Alexander Zverev came from a break down in both sets to defeat Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Facing each other in their opening match for a second straight year, Zverev produced the slightly steadier tennis in an error-strewn contest to extend his record against Cilic to 2-0 at the O2 Arena and 6-1 overall.

Cilic, who made 46 unforced errors, dropped to 1-9 across his four appearances at the tournament.

“The win, that’s the most important thing,” said Zverev, who failed to advance from the round-robin stage on his debut last year.