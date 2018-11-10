Tsitsipas recovers to beat De Minaur in Next Gen Finals

MILAN — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a set down to beat Australian teenager Alex de Minaur and win the second edition of the Next Gen Finals on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Greek, who had been the alternate last year, prevailed 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3), 4-3 (3).
De Minaur, who was seeded second, saved two match points at the end of the sixth game of the final set to force a tiebreak.
However, Tsitsipas secured the victory – and the title – at his next opportunity, falling onto his back in celebration after De Minaur hit a forehand long.
“It feels great,” world No. 15 Tsitsipas said. “I had a chance twice to win the match, but remained calm.”
De Minaur has climbed more than 170 ranking spots since December, up to No. 31.
PRAGUE — Former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova will retire after the Australian Open in January due to health concerns and will not play in any tournaments before then.
The 31-year-old Safarova announced her decision on Saturday in Prague ahead of the start of the Fed Cup final between the Czech Republic and defending champion United States.
Safarova helped the Czechs win four Fed Cup titles but is not in the current team.
Safarova said her decision was forced by health problems that have marred her career in recent years. She will play the singles and doubles in Melbourne.
She won seven WTA singles titles and 15 doubles titles, including five Grand Slams with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Safarova reached her highest singles ranking, No. 5, in 2015, and was top-ranked in the doubles in 2017.
Safarova reached the French Open final in 2015 – losing to Serena Williams – and the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2014.
She teamed up with Barbora Strycova to win bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
PRAGUE — Barbora Strycova rallied from a set down to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over defending champion United States in the Fed Cup final on Saturday.
Playing in the last Fed Cup fixture of her career, the 32-year-old Strycova overcame an early scare to defeat Sofia Kenin 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. The American teenager was making her Fed Cup debut on the indoor hardcourt at Prague’s O2 Arena.
Strycova served out the match with a backhand winner at the net on her first match point to improve to 11-7 in Fed Cup singles.
The 33rd-ranked Czech broke her 52nd-ranked opponent in the opening game of the decisive set to take control with a 2-0 lead. The 19-year-old Kenin looked nervous in front of the Czech crowd, serving three double faults to trail 5-2.
Katerina Siniakova plays American Alison Riske in the second singles rubber later Saturday.