Czechs lead defending champion US in Fed Cup final

PRAGUE (AP) Barbora Strycova rallied from a set down to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over defending champion United States in the Fed Cup final on Saturday.
Playing in the last Fed Cup fixture of her career, the 32-year-old Strycova overcame an early scare to defeat Sofia Kenin 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. The American teenager was making her Fed Cup debut on the indoor hardcourt at Prague’s O2 Arena.
Strycova served out the match with a backhand winner at the net on her first match point to improve to 11-7 in Fed Cup singles.
The 33rd-ranked Czech broke her 52nd-ranked opponent in the opening game of the decisive set to take control with a 2-0 lead. The 19-year-old Kenin looked nervous in front of the Czech crowd, serving three double faults to trail 5-2.
Katerina Siniakova plays American Alison Riske in the second singles rubber later Saturday.
—
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
MADRID — Novak Djokovic says an exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Saudi Arabia has been called off because the Spaniard underwent ankle surgery.
The top-ranked Djokovic told BBC Sports on Friday that “the match is not happening this year” because of Nadal’s injury.
Djokovic and Nadal had expressed doubt as to whether they would play the Dec. 22 match as Saudi Arabia is under growing pressure from the international community following the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi after he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. He was a Washington Post columnist who had written critically of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.
The players had not withdrawn, though, saying the invitations were made at least one year ago. Roger Federer had turned down the invitation, saying he “didn’t want to play there at that time.”
Amnesty International had urged Nadal and Djokovic not to play.
No. 2-ranked Nadal pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury, then underwent surgery on his right ankle to start 2019 healthy.
PRAGUE — Sofia Kenin will face Barbora Strycova in the opening singles match when the defending champion United States plays the Czech Republic in Fed Cup final.
Alison Riske was drawn to play Katerina Siniakova in the second singles match on Saturday on an indoor hardcourt at the O2 Arena.
In Sunday’s reverse singles, Kenin will go up against Siniakova and Riske will meet Strycova.
In doubles, the final match of the best-of-five series, Riske and Danielle Collins will play for the United States against the No. 1 doubles pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Siniakova.
With Kathy Rinaldi in her first season as the U.S. captain last year, the Americans won a record 18th title, beating Belarus 3-2 in the final.
The Czechs are seeking their sixth title in eight years.