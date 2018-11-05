Bizarre holdout of Le’Veon Bell not affecting Steelers

By Peter KingNov 5, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

One thing has become pretty obvious about the bizarre holdout of Le’Veon Bell, and the resulting impact on the Steelers’ season: It’s not having much of an effect on the team he hoped would miss him terribly.

The easy thing to say about Bell’s decision to stay away from the team through the first nine weeks of the season is that he’s preserving himself for his run at free agency in 2019, when he will be a 27-year-old player in search of the biggest contract an NFL running back has ever received. Some team may well pay him handsomely. But the Steelers so far have saved more than $7 million (Bell’s missed pay: $7.68 million; James Conner’s entire salary this year; $578,000) by Bell not being on the team.

Through eight games—half a season—since Bell entered the league in 2013, the relative production of Conner versus Bell is just about a wash. There is one asterisk, as noted on Bell’s 2016 and 2013 totals. He was suspended for the first three games in 2016 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy; in 2013, he missed the first three games of the seasons with a mid-foot sprain. In each season, I chose to use the totals from his first eight games of the season (games four through 11).

The results:

Conner, 2018     189 touches, 1,085 yards, 5.74 yards per touch, 10 TD.
Bell, 2017           229 touches, 979 yards, 4.28 yards per touch, 5 TD.
Bell, 2016           208 touches, 1,136 yards, 5.46 yards per touch, 4 TD.*
Bell, 2015           Active for only six games.
Bell, 2014           183 touches, 1,086 yards, 5.93 yards per touch, 2 TDs.
Bell, 2013           169 touches, 711 yards, 4.21 yards per rush, 4 TDs*

On average, Bell’s first eight games of the four seasons: 197 touches, 978 yards, 4.96 yards per touch, 3.8 touchdowns.

Conner’s first eight games this season: 189 touches, 1,085 yards, 5.74 yards per touch, 10 touchdowns.

In essence, Bell has gambled $7.68 million to prove his worth. Other than keeping him fresher for free agency in 2019, which is certainly part of this, Bell has lost his gamble.

The Steel Curse rolls through Cleveland

By Peter KingNov 5, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
The last six Browns coaches to be fired have this in common: They were fired within 24 hours of losing by double-digits to Pittsburgh.

That sounds preposterous, which it is. Impossible, which it almost is.

But I’ll prove it to you. One decade, six really bad post-Steeler hangovers:

• Dec. 29, 2008: Pittsburgh 31, Cleveland 0. The next day, owner Randy Lerner fired Romeo Crennel after four playoff-less seasons and a 24-40 record. “I would like to think we’re a more compelling organization to be a part of now,” Lerner said (whatever that means) in making the announcement.

• Jan. 2, 2011: Pittsburgh 41, Cleveland 9. The next day, owner Randy Lerner fired Eric Mangini after two playoff-less seasons and a 10-22 record. Mangini said: “Our goal was to build a team for long-term success. The core characteristics we were dedicated to, I believe, will help achieve that goal.”

• Dec. 30, 2012: Pittsburgh 24, Cleveland 10. The next day, owner Jimmy Haslam fired Pat Shurmur after two playoff-less seasons and a 9-23 record. Shurmur said: “This group of players will achieve success soon, and part of me will feel very good when that happens.”

• Dec. 29, 2013: Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 7. That night, after word of a coaching change leaked via text messages and solid rumors on the Browns’ bus back from Pittsburgh, owner Jimmy Haslam fired coach Rob Chudzinski after one playoff-less season and a 4-12 record. “One year? One year? C’mon. You don’t fire a coach after one year,” linebacker D’Qwell Jackson said.

• Jan. 3, 2016: Pittsburgh 29, Cleveland 12. That night, owner Jimmy Haslam fired Mike Pettine after two playoff-less seasons and a 10-22 record. A team statement said: “We don’t believe our team was positioned well for the future.”

• Oct. 28, 2018: Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18. The next day, owner Jimmy Haslam fired Hue Jackson after 2.5 playoff-less years and a 3-36-1 record. Jackson told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: “Cleveland is currently the Mount Everest of the NFL.”

Truest words of the last decade.

By the way, the Browns are believed to be the only team in NFL history to employ seven coaches and seven general managers in a 10-year period. Coaches: Crennel, Mangini, Shurmur, Chudzinski, Pettine, Jackson, Gregg Williams. GMs: Well, wait. Name them, and I’ll list them down in No. 10 of Ten Things I Think I Think.

True-crime NFL podcasts? Here are some of Peter King’s favorites

By Peter KingOct 31, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
I think the incredible coincidence of three true-crime NFL-related podcasts coming out in the same month—the Boston Globe’s Aaron Hernandez pod, the murder-of-Steve McNair series by Tim Rohan of The MMQBand the Charlotte Observer/McClatchy Studios on the contract killing overseen by former Panther Rae Carruth—should not make you shy away from any. I strongly encourage you to invest time in them.

I’ve now listened to two episodes of “Fall of a Titan,’’ on McNair (I wrote about it last week), and have heard the first two shows in the “Carruth” series. (I’ve not heard the Hernandez pod yet.) Great job done by Observer columnist Scott Fowler on this pod. It’s engrossing, particularly episode two: “A journey into the mind of a hitman.” Particularly interesting: Fowler visited the hitman, Van Brett Watkins, in prison, and he told Fowler: “I won’t forgive Rae Carruth. I want him dead.” Three questions with Fowler on the Carruth story, and his podcast:

FMIA: You describe in great detail in the podcast what it was like walking into the prison in Raleigh to see Van Brett Watkins. What was that like?

Fowler: “Remember the scene in ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ when Jodie Foster first met Hannibal Lector? I was glad for the double pane of bulletproof glass—I’ll just say that. I just tried to keep him talking. It was pretty chilling when he said about Rae, ‘I want him dead.’ When he said that, he was staring a hole right through me. Sort of surreal. I walked out of the prison and I was kind of woozy.”

FMIA: The story is obviously depressing—Carruth paying someone to murder his pregnant girlfriend because he doesn’t want the child. But you’ve found some good in Cherica Adams’ mother caring for the handicapped son.

Fowler: “I know it gives you some of the worst of the human condition, with the murder of a 24-year-old woman in the prime of her life, with such a promising life. But I hope it also gives you some of the best of the human condition too, with the courage of her mother and the optimism of her son Chancellor.”

FMIA: Why all the true crime football podcasts now? What’s that say for the future of the business, if anything?

Fowler: “It’s an amazing coincidence, to see all three come out at the same time. I just think podcasting is another way to tell stories. I’ve heard some podcasts—Dirty John, from a guy at the Los Angeles Times, and S-town, which was phenomenal—and I thought, ‘Gosh, I’d like to try that.’ I know the story so well. I’ve covered it for almost 20 years. And there is something about hearing the voices of the people involved. You can read the last documented words of Cherica Adams on paper, but it’s another thing to hear the chilling 911 call with her voice. It’s gripping.”

For more of Peter King’s Football Morning in America, check it out here.