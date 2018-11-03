Sunday Night Football: Patriots, Brady betting favorites vs. Packers

OddsSharkNov 3, 2018, 8:41 AM EDT
The New England Patriots and Tom Brady have lost only two home games in November in the last 10 seasons, which leaves bettors to probe for signs that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers can buck the trend.

The Patriots are 5.5-point betting favorites against the Packers with a 56.5-point total for Sunday Night Football at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Since 2009, the Patriots are 13-2 straight-up during home games in November and as far as recent trends go, the OddsShark NFL Database notes the Patriots are 11-0 SU and 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 home games, with an average winning margin of 14.82 points.

For all Rodgers’ near peerlessness as a pure passer, the Packers are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five road games, with an average losing margin of 11.0 points.

As so often seems to be the case, the Packers, who are 3-3-1 SU and 3-4 ATS, will be counting on Rodgers to make up for their deficiencies. Rodgers may get ample opportunity to extend plays against a Patriots defense that ranks eighth in the NFL in yards-per-pass allowed (7.1), but is 29th, fourth from bottom, with only 12 sacks.

Favorite target Davante Adams should also be able to find some busts in coverage. The Packers are quite efficient in the rushing phase with Jamaal Williams.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Packers’ last eight night games, so it’s not hard to imagine Rodgers going touchdown for touchdown with Brady. It might be more of a question of whether Green Bay can keep up for the full four quarters.

The Patriots, who are 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS, have been rolling since what seems to be their tradition slumbering start in September. Brady and his deep and versatile receiving corps that includes tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receivers Josh Gordon, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman and speedster Cordarrelle Patterson are facing a Packers defense that is 22nd in yards per pass allowed (7.7), even though its schedule has included the execrable Buffalo Bills offense.

Green Bay is also playing its first game since the trade of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a pass defender who would likely draw “Gronk detail.”

New England is 17-3 SU and 15-5 ATS in its last 20 home games as a favorite of 3.5 to 6.5 points (that is, between a field goal and a converted touchdown). Their strong offensive line will be without right guard Shaquille Mason (calf) as it faces a strong Packers interior pass rush led by nosetackle Kenny Clark and defensive end Mike Daniels, but it would probably take an uncharacteristic breakdown for that to throw New England off its game plan.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Packers’ last eight road games, with an average combined score of 50.63. The total has also gone OVER in seven of the Patriots’ last 10 home games in November.

 

Sunday Night Football Odds: Saints slim betting favorites vs. Vikings

OddsSharkOct 27, 2018, 9:19 AM EDT
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints are hopeful the third time will be the charm at the stadium where their 2017 season began and ended with losses. The Saints are 1.5-point road favorites against the Minnesota Vikings with a 53-point total for Sunday Night Football at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The game is a rematch from the last season’s divisional playoff round, when the Vikings won on a last-play touchdown by Stefon Diggs, but the OddsShark NFL Database offers some  positive New Orleans trends, including a 5-0 straight-up streak over their last five games – with an average winning margin of 9.8 points – and an 11-1 mark against the spread in their last 12 games in October.

The Saints, who are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS, are sixth in the NFL in total offense and second in scoring, and also have a healthy supporting cast around Brees, since no significant starters were listed on the final injury report.

The Vikings’ defense has slipped statistically from a year ago and has significant injuries in virtually every sector. Outside linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) are both out, while nosetackle Linval Joseph (ankle) and the Vikings’ best cover cornerback, Xavier Rhodes (ankle), are also hobbled.

It’s possible Brees might not face much resistance in getting the ball to playmakers such as Alvin Kamara. In the rushing phase, the Vikings allow the fourth-lowest yards per rush, but that is contingent on having a healthy Joseph.

While the Saints are 1-5 SU in their last six games at night, they are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games against the NFC North.

Fortunately for those inclined to back the Vikings, who are 4-2-1 SU and 3-2-1 ATS, they seem equipped to go score-for-score with the Saints in an NFL season that is becoming the Year of the Shootout. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the top 10 of the NFL in passing efficiency and the Saints have been porous through the air, allowing 9.0 yards per pass (30th in the 32-team NFL) and making only two interceptions.

Under coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings are 6-2 ATS as a home underdog. They are also 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against NFC South teams.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Saints’ last 10 games against the Vikings, with an average combined score of 51.2. The total has gone OVER in the Vikings’ last nine home games against NFC South teams. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Vikings’ last nine games at night.

Baseball built sports foundation for Patrick Mahomes

By NBC SportsOct 21, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
After leading Kansas City to five wins this season, there’s no doubt that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can throw. But not every NFL quarterback got their start in an MLB dugout.

Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, had him on the diamond at Shea Stadium, former home of the New York Mets, in a custom toddler uniform at four years old. Like a typical kid, he ran around and threw some balls. Unlike a typical kid, Mahomes was diving for catches and impressing the pros.

“I started thinking to myself, I said a normal five year old does not do stuff like this,” Pat Mahomes says.

Growing up around professional athletes like A-Rod and Derek Jeter, Mahomes observed and picked up on how they prepared for games.

One such pro was former MLB pitcher Willie Banks. During a game of catch, Banks told Pat that Mahomes would be a quarterback. Pat saw his son’s future in baseball or even basketball. “You know, he’s just messing around with football,” Pat thought.

“And evidently I was wrong.”