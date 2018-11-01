AP Images

Djokovic reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals

Associated PressNov 1, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Novak Djokovic advanced to the Paris Masters quarterfinals when Damir Dzumhur retired trailing 6-1, 2-1 on Thursday.

Dzumhur had a lengthy massage to his lower back late in the first set and got loud applause when he carried on playing. But after a few more games, he stopped for good. Djokovic was in total control and did not face a break point, breaking his opponent’s serve three times.

Djokovic, who will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week regardless of how he does here, faces Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Cilic beat ninth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, needing six set points to win the first set.

Cilic trailed 5-4 during the tiebreaker but won both points on Dimitrov’s serve before serving out the first set.

He started the second set by breaking Dimitrov and was largely in charge after that.

Later Thursday, third-seeded Roger Federer was facing Fabio Fognini.

Federer is chasing a 100th career title, while Djokovic is looking to win the Paris Masters for a record-extending fifth time.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev saved all four break points he faced in beating Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2.

Zverev next faces unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov slid on his back and stretched out his arms in celebration after prevailing against John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (8) in a match in which the eighth-seeded Isner had 19 aces but missed two match points.

Khachanov, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last month, did not face a break point in the 2 1/2-hour match.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters with abdominal pain

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 31, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
PARIS — Rafael Nadal has pulled out of his second-round match at the Paris Masters because of an abdominal problem, meaning Novak Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Nadal was returning from a right knee injury which forced him to retire from the U.S. Open semifinals, but took medical advice not to play against Fernando Verdasco.

Nadal says he felt abdominal pain “especially” while serving and “the doctor says that is recommended to not play, because if I continue the abdominal maybe can break and can be a major thing.”

Djokovic, who won his second-round match on Tuesday, will reclaim the top ranking from Nadal on Monday.

Also, Roger Federer advanced to the third round on Wednesday after big-serving Milos Raonic retired with a right elbow injury.

Williams sisters, Stephens, Keys out of Fed Cup final for U.S.

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 31, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Four of the top five U.S. women in the WTA singles rankings will skip the country’s Fed Cup final against the Czech Republic, including both Williams sisters and Sloane Stephens.

Instead, the roster announced for the defending champions by captain Kathy Rinaldi on Wednesday includes No. 35 Danielle Collins, No. 48 Sofia Kenin and No. 63 Alison Riske in singles, along with Nicole Melichar, who is ranked 15th in doubles.

No. 6 Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up, is sitting out the Nov. 10-11 matches on an indoor hard court at Prague, as are No. 15 Serena Williams, a 23-time major champion, and No. 40 Venus Williams, who owns seven Grand Slam singles titles.

No. 16 Madison Keys, who lost to Stephens in last year’s final at Flushing Meadows, also will miss the Fed Cup final.

The Czech Republic seeks its sixth title in eight years with a roster that includes two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova, who are both ranked in the top 10. The team also includes Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Strycova.