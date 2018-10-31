Williams sisters, Stephens, Keys out of Fed Cup final for U.S.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Four of the top five U.S. women in the WTA singles rankings will skip the country’s Fed Cup final against the Czech Republic, including both Williams sisters and Sloane Stephens.
Instead, the roster announced for the defending champions by captain Kathy Rinaldi on Wednesday includes No. 35 Danielle Collins, No. 48 Sofia Kenin and No. 63 Alison Riske in singles, along with Nicole Melichar, who is ranked 15th in doubles.
No. 6 Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up, is sitting out the Nov. 10-11 matches on an indoor hard court at Prague, as are No. 15 Serena Williams, a 23-time major champion, and No. 40 Venus Williams, who owns seven Grand Slam singles titles.
No. 16 Madison Keys, who lost to Stephens in last year’s final at Flushing Meadows, also will miss the Fed Cup final.
The Czech Republic seeks its sixth title in eight years with a roster that includes two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova, who are both ranked in the top 10. The team also includes Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Strycova.
PARIS — Rafael Nadal has pulled out of his second-round match at the Paris Masters because of an abdominal problem, meaning Novak Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking.
Nadal was returning from a right knee injury which forced him to retire from the U.S. Open semifinals, but took medical advice not to play against Fernando Verdasco.
Nadal says he felt abdominal pain “especially” while serving and “the doctor says that is recommended to not play, because if I continue the abdominal maybe can break and can be a major thing.”
Djokovic, who won his second-round match on Tuesday, will reclaim the top ranking from Nadal on Monday.
Also, Roger Federer advanced to the third round on Wednesday after big-serving Milos Raonic retired with a right elbow injury.
PRAGUE — The Czech Republic will have its top-10 players available for next weekend’s Fed Cup final against the defending champion United States.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is ranked seventh, and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova have been named to lead the Czechs in their sixth final in eight years.
They won all five of those finals.
In doubles, Czech Republic captain Petr Pala selected Katerina Siniakova, a member of the No. 1 doubles pair, and Barbora Strycova for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt in Prague from Nov. 10-11.
Pliskova lost to Sloane Stephens of the United States 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. Kvitova lost all her group matches at the tournament.