Sunday Night Football Odds: Saints slim betting favorites vs. Vikings

OddsSharkOct 27, 2018, 9:19 AM EDT
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints are hopeful the third time will be the charm at the stadium where their 2017 season began and ended with losses. The Saints are 1.5-point road favorites against the Minnesota Vikings with a 53-point total for Sunday Night Football at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The game is a rematch from the last season’s divisional playoff round, when the Vikings won on a last-play touchdown by Stefon Diggs, but the OddsShark NFL Database offers some  positive New Orleans trends, including a 5-0 straight-up streak over their last five games – with an average winning margin of 9.8 points – and an 11-1 mark against the spread in their last 12 games in October.

The Saints, who are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS, are sixth in the NFL in total offense and second in scoring, and also have a healthy supporting cast around Brees, since no significant starters were listed on the final injury report.

The Vikings’ defense has slipped statistically from a year ago and has significant injuries in virtually every sector. Outside linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) are both out, while nosetackle Linval Joseph (ankle) and the Vikings’ best cover cornerback, Xavier Rhodes (ankle), are also hobbled.

It’s possible Brees might not face much resistance in getting the ball to playmakers such as Alvin Kamara. In the rushing phase, the Vikings allow the fourth-lowest yards per rush, but that is contingent on having a healthy Joseph.

While the Saints are 1-5 SU in their last six games at night, they are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games against the NFC North.

Fortunately for those inclined to back the Vikings, who are 4-2-1 SU and 3-2-1 ATS, they seem equipped to go score-for-score with the Saints in an NFL season that is becoming the Year of the Shootout. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the top 10 of the NFL in passing efficiency and the Saints have been porous through the air, allowing 9.0 yards per pass (30th in the 32-team NFL) and making only two interceptions.

Under coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings are 6-2 ATS as a home underdog. They are also 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against NFC South teams.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Saints’ last 10 games against the Vikings, with an average combined score of 51.2. The total has gone OVER in the Vikings’ last nine home games against NFC South teams. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Vikings’ last nine games at night.

Baseball built sports foundation for Patrick Mahomes

By NBC SportsOct 21, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
After leading Kansas City to five wins this season, there’s no doubt that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can throw. But not every NFL quarterback got their start in an MLB dugout.

Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, had him on the diamond at Shea Stadium, former home of the New York Mets, in a custom toddler uniform at four years old. Like a typical kid, he ran around and threw some balls. Unlike a typical kid, Mahomes was diving for catches and impressing the pros.

“I started thinking to myself, I said a normal five year old does not do stuff like this,” Pat Mahomes says.

Growing up around professional athletes like A-Rod and Derek Jeter, Mahomes observed and picked up on how they prepared for games.

One such pro was former MLB pitcher Willie Banks. During a game of catch, Banks told Pat that Mahomes would be a quarterback. Pat saw his son’s future in baseball or even basketball. “You know, he’s just messing around with football,” Pat thought.

“And evidently I was wrong.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes finds home in Kansas City

By NBC SportsOct 21, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
For a young Patrick Mahomes, a career as an athlete wasn’t a dream. It was the game plan.

Mahomes has had a breakout rookie season as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. A first round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas Tech, Mahomes has led Kansas City to five wins with his first NFL loss coming against New England. His dominance as a younger player may have come as a surprise to the NFL world, but his family always knew he was destined to go pro.

A three sport athlete with deep roots in baseball before picking up basketball and football, Mahomes “was very competitive, even as a kid,” his mother, Randi Mahomes, says. “He wanted everything to be a ball. Wherever we were, he was going to try to toss something at you.”

Randi says she hoped he would end up somewhere that “felt like home,” and after leading the Chiefs to five back-to-back wins, she feels like Kansas City has become just that.

“To see your child get to live his dream and to know that he’s happy–that can’t be replaced,” she says.