Zverev hits 50 wins by beating Haase at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland — Alexander Zverev became the first man to reach 50 wins on the ATP Tour this season by beating Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 Wednesday in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.
The second-seeded German moved to 50-16 in a season that has brought three titles, including the Madrid Masters.
Zverev converted all four of his break points while saving eight of the 10 held by the 47th-ranked Dutchman.
Haase used a between-the-legs lob to force a break in the second set that Zverev retrieved with his own `tweener into the net.
Third-seeded Marin Cilic now has a 1-3 record in October after losing 7-5, 7-6 (2) to the 93rd-ranked Marius Copil of Romania in a second-round match.
Taylor Fritz of the United States joined Copil in the quarterfinals by beating Swiss wild-card entry Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 7-5.
Also in the first round Wednesday, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the 40-win mark in beating Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 7-6 (3). Tsitsipas came to Basel from winning his first career title in Stockholm on Sunday.
Jack Sock, the fifth-seeded American, was eliminated by Ernests Gulbis, 7-5, 6-4. Gulbis also beat Sock in the Stockholm quarterfinals last week.
Roberto Bautista Agut, the eighth-seeded Spaniard, advanced to the second round by beating Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3.
SINGAPORE – Angelique Kerber held her nerve and held her serve, a combination that helped the Wimbledon champion beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday at the WTA Finals.
Kerber saved 13 of the 18 break points she faced, including five in the final game of the first set, to improve to 1-1 at the season-ending tournament. Osaka, who won this year’s U.S. Open, dropped to 0-2.
Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens, who are both 1-0 in the Red Group, were playing in the second match on Wednesday.
Kerber had a chance to win straight sets, but she was broken while serving at 5-4. In the final set, the German didn’t squander a second chance and an error from Osaka on match point ended it.
Osaka finished the match with 50 unforced errors and 42 winners, while Kerber had 30 unforced errors and 24 winners.
BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer was tested by Filip Krajinovic before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of his hometown tournament Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.
Seeking a ninth title at Basel – where he has once a ball boy and reached the final in his last 11 appearances – Federer last dropped a set in his opening match 10 years ago.
The top-seeded Swiss seemed in control after winning seven straight games to take the first set and lead by a break in the second.
The 35th-ranked Serb then broke Federer’s serve three times, including back-to-back to clinch the set and level the match.
Federer got the key break early in the deciding set and reeled off five straight points when facing three break chances in the sixth game. He clinched the win when Krajinovic sent a backhand long.
While Federer hit 10 aces, he also had six double faults and landed fewer than half of his first serves.
Federer next plays Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday. The 52nd-ranked German beat Australia’s John Millman, who eliminated Federer at the U.S. Open last month, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who is also in Federer’s half of the draw, beat Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-3, 7-5.
Medvedev next faces Andreas Seppi, the 34-year-old Italian, who eased past qualifier Taro Daniel 6-0, 6-4.