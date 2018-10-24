AP Images

Kerber beats Osaka in 3 sets at WTA Finals

Associated PressOct 24, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SINGAPORE (AP) Angelique Kerber held her nerve and held her serve, a combination that helped the Wimbledon champion beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday at the WTA Finals.

Kerber saved 13 of the 18 break points she faced, including five in the final game of the first set, to improve to 1-1 at the season-ending tournament. Osaka, who won this year’s U.S. Open, dropped to 0-2.

Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens, who are both 1-0 in the Red Group, were playing in the second match on Wednesday.

Kerber had a chance to win straight sets, but she was broken while serving at 5-4. In the final set, the German didn’t squander a second chance and an error from Osaka on match point ended it.

Osaka finished the match with 50 unforced errors and 42 winners, while Kerber had 30 unforced errors and 24 winners.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Federer beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors first round

AP Images
Associated PressOct 23, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer was tested by Filip Krajinovic before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of his hometown tournament Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

Seeking a ninth title at Basel – where he has once a ball boy and reached the final in his last 11 appearances – Federer last dropped a set in his opening match 10 years ago.

The top-seeded Swiss seemed in control after winning seven straight games to take the first set and lead by a break in the second.

The 35th-ranked Serb then broke Federer’s serve three times, including back-to-back to clinch the set and level the match.

Federer got the key break early in the deciding set and reeled off five straight points when facing three break chances in the sixth game. He clinched the win when Krajinovic sent a backhand long.

While Federer hit 10 aces, he also had six double faults and landed fewer than half of his first serves.

Federer next plays Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday. The 52nd-ranked German beat Australia’s John Millman, who eliminated Federer at the U.S. Open last month, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who is also in Federer’s half of the draw, beat Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-3, 7-5.

Medvedev next faces Andreas Seppi, the 34-year-old Italian, who eased past qualifier Taro Daniel 6-0, 6-4.

Wozniacki gets first win at this year’s WTA Finals

AP Images
Associated PressOct 23, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SINGAPORE — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki earned her first victory at this year’s WTA Finals, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday

Elina Svitolina earned her second straight win in the other group match, outlasting Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. The results mean all four players are still in contention to advance to the semifinals from the White Group.

Wozniacki, who became the first Danish woman to win a Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open, is now 1-1, while Kvitova is 0-2.

“I played much better today,” Wozniacki said on court after the match. “I returned well. I served well. Against Petra, she’s so powerful, you have to stay on your game. I just tried to stay focused and get a lot of balls back.

“I always believe in myself and when I’m out on the court I believe I’m going to win.”

Kvitova, who won the WTA Finals title in her debut appearance at the year-end tournament in 2011, was the one taking chances on Tuesday. But Wozniacki played steadier defense and waited for the Czech to make mistakes.

Kvitova finished the match with 40 winners and 40 unforced errors. Wozniacki had 19 winners and 14 unforced errors.

Wozniacki, who broke her opponent in the first and fifth games of the deciding set, took a medical timeout to have her left knee bandaged when Kvitova was leading 3-1 in the second.

Svitolina failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the third set but converted her third match point in the next game with a forehand winner.

The most tense moment of the match came in the third game of the first set, which lasted 15 minutes and went to deuce 10 times. Svitolina finally held after saving six break points.

“Actually, I was thinking how long we are playing this game? No more,” Svitolina said, smiling. “We were both I think a little bit struggling with our nerves.”

Svitolina only needs to win a set in her last round-robin match against Wozniacki to reach the semifinals.