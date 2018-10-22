WWE: Roman Reigns announces leukemia has returned

Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, known around the world as WWE superstar Roman Reigns, revealed to the world on Monday night that his leukemia has returned and he’ll be stepping away from the ring for a period of time to be with his family as he undergoes treatment.
Anoaʻi began his promo on Raw by stating “my real name is Joe, and I’ve been living with Leukemia for 11-years and unfortunately it’s back.”
He tearfully told the crowd that he was going to be away from WWE for an unknown period of time, which meant he would be forced to relinquish the WWE Universal championship. He then shared the story of when he was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 22. Anoa’i said he was able to “very quickly” put it in remission.
As Anoa’i continued his moment with the audience that embraces him on a weekly basis with a thunderous, but not always positive … to say the least … response, he said that he didn’t want anyone to feel bad to him. Anoa’i’s connection with WWE’s audience is unique, so it took them a moment to put away their dislike for the character Anoa’i portrays and show appreciation for the human being that has been thrown a life curveball.
A loud “Thank You Roman” erupted after he told the fans that they had helped his dreams come true. Anoa’i said this wasn’t a retirement speech and that he would be back as quickly as possible. Anoa’i then carefully laid the belt in the ring and was embraced by Jonathan David Good (Dean Ambrose) and Colby Lopez (Seth Rollins).
Someone will win $1 million if they beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19
The cover athlete for this year’s version of Yuke’s and Visual Concepts’ incredibly popular WWE video game series is simply phenomenal.
That’s right, AJ Styles will be featured on the cover of WWE 2K19, but that’s not his only involvement with this year’s game.
During the cover announcement, Styles mentioned that this year’s game will feature a Million Dollar Challenge. Details were a bit vague, but the “Phenomenal One” said players will have to beat an unannounced mode, submit a promo video, and if they’re selected, they’ll be entered in a tournament.
Whoever wins that tournament will get the opportunity to face Styles in a one-on-one match in WWE 2K19 and if they’re able to beat Styles, they’ll walk away with:
Beating Styles won’t be easy because he’s one of the biggest gamers on WWE’s roster, but Yuke’s and Visual Concepts might want to bring some extra controllers just in case this happens again:
Here’s a look at the cover art:
WWE 2K19will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 9.
Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs leads Republican Primary for mayor of Knox County by 17 votes
MY GAWD IS THAT THE FUTURE MAYOR OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE?
After 100 percent of the precincts reported their data, Glenn Jacobs, known to wrestling fans as “The Big Red Machine” Kane, is leading the Republican nomination for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee by just 17 votes.
Jacobs has worked under the umbrella of World Wrestling Entertainment since 1995. After announcing his candidacy last April, he’s been seen very sporadically on television. The last time he worked a match on TV was the main event of the March 26th edition of Raw against John Cena.