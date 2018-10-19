Matchweek 9 Premier League odds: Chelsea in position to add to Man Utd misery

Oct 19, 2018
Chelsea has typically had the edge against Manchester United, even when the Red Devils were playing at a much higher level than they have of late.

Chelsea is a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds for Matchweek 9 with Manchester United coming back at +400 for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +285 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

On top of being undefeated in eight EPL starts so far this season, co-leader Chelsea has won seven of their last eight matches against Manchester United and has had clean sheets in its last four home games against them at Stamford Bridge.

Eighth-placed Manchester United’s desperation for a result as it tries to keep in range of the top four might dictate a more offense-oriented game, contradicting a trend where eight of these teams’ last 10 matches have finished UNDER 2.5 goals

Manchester United’s defensive issues also provide ample opportunity for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard (+400 first goal scorer, +125 anytime).

Elsewhere this weekend, West Ham United (+315) often rises to the occasion against Tottenham Hotspur (-115, draw +290) and will be looking to avoid a second consecutive home loss against the Spurs for the first time since 2009. West Ham (-110 on the double chance) is burdened with some injuries, so steering clear of upset predictions and focusing on the OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals might be the more prudent play.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane (+250 first goal scorer, -145 anytime) should be in the thick of a high-chance game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (-135) and Watford  (+425, draw +270) each have strong totals trends, as the Wolves’ last seven matches have been UNDER 2.5 goals, as have five of Watford’s last six away games. Moreover, Wolves have had a propensity for scoreless first halves – seven in their last 10 games – and a draw (+110) might be the most likely outcome from the first-half moneyline.

Huddersfield Town (+1000), which hosts co-leader Liverpool (-325, draw +425), is burdened with several dubious trends, including six consecutive home matches without a goal and 12 consecutive league games. Liverpool is even money to win by more than 1.5 goals, while the Reds’ Roberto Firmino (+400 first goal scorer, +125 anytime) is facing a team he scored against during both league fixtures last season.

Everton (-115) is undefeated in its last seven matches against Crystal Palace (+360, draw +255), which it hosts in a Sunday matchup. Eight of Everton’s 10 matches (all competitions) this season have seen both teams score, so someone looking for more value than the moneyline offers might consider the both teams to score and OVER 2.5 goals prop (+125).

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, which hurts the upset potential.

And Arsenal (-190) hosts Leicester City (+550, draw +355) in a Monday matchup with a high potential of going OVER the 3.0-goals total, as the Gunners have scored at least two goals in every league outing so far while the Foxes are having issues defending. The Arsenal to win/both teams to score prop (+160) restores some betting value for Arsenal.

Matchweek 8 Premier League odds: Man City the underdog at Liverpool

Oct 5, 2018
A first-place showdown between powerhouses unbeaten in the Premier League puts it on bettors to weigh recent form against long-term trends.

Liverpool is a narrow +155 favorite on the Premier League odds with Manchester City coming back at +180 on Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +255 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

The teams are dead-level at the top of the table with 19 points from seven games, but Liverpool is 7-1-2 (wins/draws/losses) in its last 10 matches against Manchester City since 2015. Liverpool also has a string of eight clean sheets in a row at home at Anfield, while manager Jurgen Klopp has typically got the better of Man City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

The host Reds have shown some fraying during recent losses in the Champions League and other outside competitions, though. Manchester City, with the midfield trio of Bernard Silva, David Silva and Fernardinho making people forget Kevin De Bruyne is out of action, is capable of breaking Liverpool’s press and generating scoring chances. If this match seems too close to pick a side, the both teams to score/OVER 2.5 goals has a decent -120 payout.

In the individual props, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (+190 anytime scorer) and Man City’s Raheem Sterling (+190 anytime) each offer more value than more ballyhooed strikers Mo Salah and Sergio Aguero.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+170) is winless in its last five league matches, while visiting West Ham United (+180, draw +235) is unbeaten in three games going into a Friday matchup. Five of the last six games in this matchup have gone OVER 2.5 goals, so there is a good chance of seeing some offense here, perhaps through Brighton’s Glenn Murray (+135 anytime) and West Ham’s Andriy Yamolenko (+200 anytime).

Watford (+110) has long thrived against Bournemouth (+255, draw +255), with a win or a draw in 13 of their last 14 matchups. Bournemouth has also conceded goals in nine consecutive away games, so a Watford win with both teams scoring (+275) seems like a percentage play. Watford’s Troy Deeney (+550 first goal scorer, +170 anytime) has five goals in his last four home games against Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace (+200) and Wolverhampton (+160, draw +220) are each on low-scoring trends, which explains the 2.0-goals total. However, their last four matches in all competitions have gone OVER 2.5 goals. With Crystal Palace struggling at home, Wolverhampton are worth backing on the double chance.

Manchester United (-215), almost unthinkably, is mired in 10th place with manager Jose Mourinho hearing calls for his job, but lowly Newcastle United (+750, draw +345) is on a seven-match winless skid in the league. Manchester United should be able to wrest victory here, while counting on Marcus Rashford (+400 first scorer, +130 anytime) to chip in offensively.

Fulham (+400) and Arsenal (-150, draw +335) is a Sunday matchup with the week’s only 3.5-goals total, but that high bar might be clearable with the wide-open style the Gunners have embraced under manager Unai Emery. Arsenal has been a second-half team, what with having been tied at halftime in five consecutive games.

Southampton (+500), which hosts Chelsea (-165, draw +315) in a  Sunday matchup, might well have earned its squad goal for the week by reaching the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Southampton has won only once in its last 14 league games at home and Chelsea is on a seven-match unbeaten streak; both trends are hard to go against.

Matchweek 7 Premier League odds: Liverpool away favorite against Chelsea

Sep 28, 2018
With manager Jurgen Klopp toggling back to his first-choice lineup, Liverpool might well prove it’s tough for one elite team to beat another twice in a row.

Liverpool is a +155 away favorite with host Chelsea coming back at +180 on the Premier League odds for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +255 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 3.0 goals. It’s the second match in four days between the clubs, as Chelsea won 2-1 in a Carabao Cup match at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Wednesday.

However, Liverpool has won all six of its league matches and has led at halftime in all six. Liverpool also has won or drawn in six of its last eight league visits to Chelsea.

Klopp should have the attacking troika of Roberto Firmino flanked by Sadio Mané and Mohamad Salah. Salah (+115 anytime goal scorer) and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (+160 anytime) are their team’s respective best bets to score. Chelsea might have a positional edge in the midfield through Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

West Ham United (+350) has not scored against Manchester United (-115, draw +280) in their last three matchups (all competitions) and have won just one of their last 19 Premier League matchups. With that said, Manchester United has been less than the sum of its parts and West Ham, presuming Marko Arnautovic is fit to play, has a chance to wrest on the draw and could help the both teams to score prop hit.

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku has 11 goals in his last 11 games against West Ham.

Arsenal (+220) takes a six-win streak into its match against Watford (+575, draw +400), which has failed to win in 13 of its last 14 away matches in the league. Eight of the 12 matches involving either of these teams have gone over 2.5 goals, so taking both teams to score is the relative percentage play as the 3.5-goals total could be daunting. Arsenal winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (-135 anytime scorer) has the top prop to tally.

Newcastle United (+160) and Leicester City (+200, draw +225) are each riding an OVER streak, as Newcastle’s last four home games and Leicester’s last six away games have all had over 2.5 goals. Newcastle, one of the least threatening offensive sides in the league, is desperate for a win and could grind out a low-scoring victory, but there’s more value backing Leicester to win on the road, with a goal coming through Jamie Vardy (+450 first goal scorer, +190 anytime).

Cardiff City (+160) is winless in six league games as it readies to host Burnley (+210, draw +205) in a Sunday matchup. Both teams are dragging bad trends – Cardiff has conceded at least three goals in its last three games, whereas Burnley is winless in its last five away matches. However, until Cardiff shows it has a semblance of a defense, its opponents are always worth backing on the double chance.

Bournemouth (+125) may be a bit vulnerable against Crystal Palace (+230, draw +250), in a Monday matchup. Bournemouth has lost two of its last three league games and while this might be a case of where being at home cures what ails the Cherries, Crystal Palace expects to have Max Meyer (+450 anytime scorer) making his first Premier League start and offers value on the double chance and both teams to score props.

