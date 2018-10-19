Matchweek 9 Premier League odds: Chelsea in position to add to Man Utd misery

Chelsea has typically had the edge against Manchester United, even when the Red Devils were playing at a much higher level than they have of late.

Chelsea is a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds for Matchweek 9 with Manchester United coming back at +400 for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +285 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

On top of being undefeated in eight EPL starts so far this season, co-leader Chelsea has won seven of their last eight matches against Manchester United and has had clean sheets in its last four home games against them at Stamford Bridge.

Eighth-placed Manchester United’s desperation for a result as it tries to keep in range of the top four might dictate a more offense-oriented game, contradicting a trend where eight of these teams’ last 10 matches have finished UNDER 2.5 goals

Manchester United’s defensive issues also provide ample opportunity for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard (+400 first goal scorer, +125 anytime).

Elsewhere this weekend, West Ham United (+315) often rises to the occasion against Tottenham Hotspur (-115, draw +290) and will be looking to avoid a second consecutive home loss against the Spurs for the first time since 2009. West Ham (-110 on the double chance) is burdened with some injuries, so steering clear of upset predictions and focusing on the OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals might be the more prudent play.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane (+250 first goal scorer, -145 anytime) should be in the thick of a high-chance game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (-135) and Watford (+425, draw +270) each have strong totals trends, as the Wolves’ last seven matches have been UNDER 2.5 goals, as have five of Watford’s last six away games. Moreover, Wolves have had a propensity for scoreless first halves – seven in their last 10 games – and a draw (+110) might be the most likely outcome from the first-half moneyline.

Huddersfield Town (+1000), which hosts co-leader Liverpool (-325, draw +425), is burdened with several dubious trends, including six consecutive home matches without a goal and 12 consecutive league games. Liverpool is even money to win by more than 1.5 goals, while the Reds’ Roberto Firmino (+400 first goal scorer, +125 anytime) is facing a team he scored against during both league fixtures last season.

Everton (-115) is undefeated in its last seven matches against Crystal Palace (+360, draw +255), which it hosts in a Sunday matchup. Eight of Everton’s 10 matches (all competitions) this season have seen both teams score, so someone looking for more value than the moneyline offers might consider the both teams to score and OVER 2.5 goals prop (+125).

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, which hurts the upset potential.

And Arsenal (-190) hosts Leicester City (+550, draw +355) in a Monday matchup with a high potential of going OVER the 3.0-goals total, as the Gunners have scored at least two goals in every league outing so far while the Foxes are having issues defending. The Arsenal to win/both teams to score prop (+160) restores some betting value for Arsenal.

