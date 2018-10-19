CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall to leave USA Cycling at year’s end

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Derek Bouchard-Hall is resigning as chief executive of USA Cycling at the end of the year and less three years after getting the job.
The chairman of USA Cycling’s board of directors, Bob Stapleton, will help run the organization while a replacement is found. Stapleton said Friday the search has already begun.
Bouchard-Hall plans to take over an undisclosed company with close ties to USA Cycling.
Bouchard-Hall came from the retail sector of the cycling industry, and was tasked with rebuilding an organization that had fallen into disarray. There was a major schism between USA Cycling’s goals of fostering the sport at the amateur level while also pushing its high-performance program.
Bouchard-Hall wound up overhauling USA Cycling’s entire structure, hiring a wave of new coaches and administrators to push forward its world championship and Olympic teams.
MADRID — American cycling team Trek-Segafredo says one of its members has been taken to a hospital after going missing for several hours in northeastern Spain.
The team says director Steven De Jongh was “conscious” after being found by authorities on Monday. It did not immediately give any other details.
De Jongh’s wife called for help on Twitter, saying her husband went missing after going on a morning ride near the city of Girona. She later said a helicopter found him, breathing, and with a pulse.
The team says police were involved in the search.
COMO, Italy — French rider Thibaut Pinot won the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday for the first single-day classic victory of his career.
Pinot, who rides for the Groupama-FDJ team, left behind challenger Vincenzo Nibali with a solo attack 14 kilometers from the finish of the hilly 241-kilometer (150-mile) route from Bergamo to Como.
Nibali, a two-time winner of the Lombardy race, finished second, 32 seconds behind. Dylan Teuns of Belgium crossed third, 43 seconds back.
The victory caps a strong week for Pinot, who also won the Milano-Torino race on Wednesday.
“Among the monuments (single-day classics), Il Lombardia is the nicest in my mind,” Pinot said. “I’ve always wanted to win it. I’m in the form of my life but to win ahead of Nibali is something very special.”
Pinot also won two stages in the Spanish Vuelta last month and the five-day Tour of the Alps in April.