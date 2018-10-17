Konta beats Mertens at Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW — Johanna Konta of Britain upset seventh-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens in the first round of the Kremlin Cup on Tuesday.
Making up a 30-place rankings gap to the 14th-ranked Mertens, Konta took full advantage of Mertens’ wayward serving to win 6-3, 7-5.
Konta next plays Australia’s Daria Gavrilova.
French players Kristina Mladenovic and Alize Cornet and Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva all won their first-round matches.
In the first round of the men’s draw, fifth-seeded Nick Kyrgios beat Russian Andrei Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov ousted sixth-seeded Damir Dzumhur – last year’s champion in Moscow – 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Another former champion, Andreas Seppi, beat eighth-seeded Martin Klizan 6-1, 7-6 (6).
MOSCOW — Sloane Stephens and Karolina Pliskova were both eliminated from the Kremlin Cup on Wednesday, with the latter result ensuring that Elina Svitolina has qualified for the WTA Finals.
The fifth-ranked Pliskova lost to Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2, holding serve only once in the match.
Because of the loss, Svitolina will play in the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore. Pliskova can still qualify, but she could also be overtaken by Kiki Bertens.
The 34-year-old Zvonareva, a former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist, will next face Anastasija Sevastova in the quarterfinals. The Latvian beat Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Stephens lost to Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2. The third-seeded American, who had a first-round bye, lost her opening service games in each set.
Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, secured qualification for the WTA Finals last week after a strong season which included reaching the French Open final.
Jabeur will next face Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Estonian beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (3).
In the men’s draw, Ricardas Berankis beat Aljaz Bedene 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals.
STOCKHOLM — American Tennys Sandgren upset fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open.
Sandgren hit 14 aces and won 90 percent of points on his first serve, breaking once in each set to wrap up the win in 1 hour, 16 minutes.
No. 8 Fernando Verdasco of Spain and Ernests Gulbis of Latvia also advanced. Verdasco beat Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-2, while Gulbis ousted Swedish wild-card entry Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-3.
The four highest seeds, including No. 1 John Isner, have a bye into the second round.