Getty Images

Djokovic wins record fourth Shanghai Masters title

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic won a record fourth Shanghai Masters title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Borna Coric on Sunday.

The second-seeded Djokovic has won all four Shanghai finals he’s contested in his career (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018). He previously shared the record of winning three Shanghai titles with Andy Murray.

Djokovic holds an 11-0 overall record in finals played in China, where he also won the Beijing tournament six times and the 2008 year-end Tennis Masters Cup held in Shanghai.

“Maybe I was Chinese in the past life,” said Djokovic, smiling, in explaining impressive record in the country. “I wouldn’t be surprised, to be honest, with the way I feel here and the way I communicate and have relationship with the people.

“It’s all very, very positive, for more than ten years that I have been coming to China. There is something special about this place that makes me feel like at home.”

Djokovic dominated opponents behind his powerful serve, winning all 47 of his service games during the tournament.

“Well, to be honest, I’m not sure whether it has happened ever, you know, that I go through a tournament without dropping one service game,” Djokovic said. “I’m sure that it hasn’t happened too many times if it did. So this was definitely one of the best service weeks that I had in my career.

“But for me serve was always, so to say, a hidden weapon, the shot in the game that is obviously very important, “the” most important. But I always try to use it with an accuracy and efficiency rather than speed and power.”

The Serb offered 13th-seeded Coric one break point in the match, in the sixth game of the second set. Coric, who has yet to win a set against Djokovic in three matches played, sailed a forehand wide to miss out on the rare opportunity.

“It was really tough,” Coric said. “I didn’t know what to do exactly. I thought I was playing actually really well, which is in that moment not good because if I play bad, okay, I know I need to start playing better, need to change something.

“I’m just happy with the whole week. I think it was a really good week for me.”

Djokovic, who has now won four titles this season, will move up one ranking spot to No. 2, pushing Roger Federer back to No. 3.

The victory extended his winning streak to 18 matches, the longest of the season by any male player. Federer and Nadal both had 17-match winning streaks during the year.

Coric, who had his right thigh wrapped throughout the match, saved three match points on his own serve in the ninth game of the second set.

But the Croatian couldn’t prevent Djokovic from snatching the title on a fourth match point in the next game. Djokovic won the final game to love when Coric sailed a backhand long.

Simona Halep earns second straight year-end No. 1 ranking

AP Images
Associated PressOct 15, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — Simona Halep is back as the year-end No. 1 for the second year in a row, despite a back injury that doctors say could lead to a long-term problem.

Halep, who won her first major title at this year’s French Open, clinched the year-end top tennis ranking on Monday but may be forced to pull out of the upcoming Kremlin Cup and the season-ending WTA Finals because of a herniated disk.

“I haven’t practiced 100 percent yet but today, tomorrow, I will do close to 100,” Halep said in a conference call, “and I will be able to know better the next day.

“The doctor told me it’s nothing about the surgery, but if I will keep playing there is a risk of long-term injury. I don’t need that and I don’t want that, so I have to make good decisions in the next days.”

The 27-year-old Halep had her best year on tour in 2018, reaching the Australian Open final and then winning her first Grand Slam title a few months later at Roland Garros. But she announced at the start of this month that she had an MRI exam after retiring from her first-round match at the China Open and the herniated disk problem was found.

The Kremlin Cup runs this week and the WTA Finals, which is for the top eight players in the world, begin in Singapore on Oct. 21.

“I hope first to be able to play here (in Moscow) because … I have already 3-4 days getting ready for this tournament,” Halep said. “But if I will not be able to play here, I’m very doubtful that I will be able to play in Singapore because it’s very fast.

“So I don’t know now, but for sure I will take a decision for my health first.”

Despite the injury, Halep is still relishing in her season. She has been at the top of the rankings for nearly the entire year even though her results suffered as the season wore on.

Halep has played in 15 tournaments so far in 2018, but she followed up her first major title by losing in the third round at Wimbledon. She then lost in the first round at the U.S. Open.

Keeping her best level throughout the long season is something Halep has struggled with, even though she has qualified for the WTA Finals in each of the five years since its move to Singapore.

“It’s really difficult and I feel it every year, and I feel it more and more, to be honest. I give everything I have the first part of the year and then it’s difficult for me to play,” said Halep, who also reached French Open finals in 2014 and 2017 but lost both times. “My goal for the next years is to be better in this position, if I would be able to qualify again for the Finals. I want just to be better and ready to play the tournament.”

But before she takes the court in Singapore, or in Moscow, there’s that back injury that is still bothering her.

“It’s been very stressful, and I was worried every day because I was waiting to see how I feel every morning I wake up,” Halep said. “So it’s pretty stressful but somehow it’s normal because injuries are pretty normal when you play at the highest level. So I try just to keep myself calm and to be positive. I know it’s not an easy injury. The back is always difficult, but I have to accept it and to look forward.”

Juan Martin del Potro calls knee fracture ‘hard blow’

AP Images
Associated PressOct 15, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Juan Martin del Potro has fractured his right patella bone in what the Argentine called “a hard blow that leaves me without strength.”

Del Potro retired Thursday against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters after injuring his knee. Third-seeded Del Potro fell near the end of the first set. The U.S. Open finalist had the knee wrapped but called it quits after losing the first set 7-5.

Tests on Saturday showed the fracture, Del Potro’s spokesman Jorge Viale tweeted Sunday.

“In the coming days, the doctors will evaluate the recovery process needed to return,” Viale said.