Garcia, Mertens cruise into Tianjin quarterfinals

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
TIANJIN, China — Second-seeded Caroline Garcia of France moved into the Tainjin Open quarterfinals after defeating Chinese qualifier Zhang Yuxuan 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

The 16th-ranked Garcia will play sixth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia for a semifinal berth on Friday.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced by defeating Slovakian qualifier Jana Cepelova 6-2, 6-3.

Mertens’ serve was broken both times she offered Cepelova an opportunity, but Mertens had the upper hand by breaking serve six times in the match.

Mertens will play fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan in the quarters.

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland reached the quarterfinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Japanese qualifier Misaki Doi.

Ranked No. 329, Bacsinszky is on the comeback trail following a long layoff with a right leg injury. This marks her first successive wins since Wimbledon last year.

Bacsinszky will take on fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.

The 101st-ranked Katie Boulter of Britain advanced her cause to earn a top-100 ranking for the first time by securing a quarterfinal berth.

Boulter defeated Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to arrange a quarterfinal against top-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova and Sabalenka are in the hunt to secure one of the remaining three spots in the eight-player WTA Finals that begins in Singapore on Oct. 21.

Federer battles, Djokovic cruises, del Potro out in Shanghai

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
SHANGHAI — Roger Federer was stretched to three sets for a second consecutive match to reach the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals on Thursday. Nevertheless, the top seed insisted he was content with how he’s playing.

Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, a day after being taken the distance by Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

“I’m actually quite happy,” Federer said. “Bautista really had to raise his level of play in that second set to stay with me. I mean, he really caught fire, I thought. I served, I think, 80 percent in that second set and got broken twice.”

Novak Djokovic cruised through his second-round match, but Juan Martin del Potro had to retire after hurting his right knee in a fall.

Federer led Bautista Agut by a set and a service break when he became entangled in a fight that lasted until the second-to-last game of the third set.

Bautista Agut, a finalist here in 2016, finally offered Federer an opening to take control by surrendering his serve in the ninth game of the third set.

Federer will play eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori, a finalist in Tokyo last week, in the quarterfinals. Nishikori ousted Sam Querrey 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Thursday.

Third-seeded Del Potro, who has been playing with a cold throughout the week, was playing Borna Coric when he fell near the end of the first set. Del Potro had the knee wrapped but called it quits after losing the first set 7-5.

Djokovic earned partial revenge when he beat Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-0. The only other time the second-seeded Djokovic played Cecchinato was in the French Open quarterfinals, where the Italian upset him in four sets.

A Masters event is a level below a Grand Slam, but Djokovic was rapt to crush Cecchinato.

“I was making him play always an extra shot,” Djokovic said. “I was aggressive when I needed to be. The second set was perfect, really.”

Since Djokovic lost that French Open match to Cecchinato, he’s won 28 of his 30 matches. The Serb is on a 15-match winning streak, which includes title runs at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. He’s bidding to win a record fourth Shanghai title this week.

He will take on seventh-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa, whom he leads 6-1 on head-to-head. Djokovic defeated Anderson in straight sets in the Wimbledon final in July.

Anderson ousted 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany also advanced to the quarterfinals by pasting Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-1, 6-4.

Zverev will play Kyle Edmund after the Briton defeated Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Elina Svitolina reaches Hong Kong Open quarterfinals

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
HONG KONG — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina reached the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals by beating Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino 6-0, 6-3 on Thursday.

Svitolina, who is in the hunt to earn one of the three remaining spots for the upcoming WTA Finals in Singapore, will next play sixth-seeded Wang Qiang. The Chinese player defeated Christina McHale 7-5, 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Daria Gavrilova also advanced, beating Monica Niculescu 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Both players struggled with their serve, resulting in a combined 39 break-point opportunities in the match. Gavrilova broke serve on nine of her 18 chances, while Niculescu converted nine of 21.

Gavrilova will next face Zhang Shuai, who defeated Dutch qualifier Lesley Kerkhove 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-1.