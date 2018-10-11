College Football Odds: Notre Dame, Georgia headline betting favorites

OddsSharkOct 11, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Georgia Bulldogs are the first team in almost a decade to go into LSU’s fabled Death Valley laying more than a touchdown, but they are a reliable cover as a heavy road favorite

Georgia, with an offense led by sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, are 8-point road favorites against the LSU Tigers with an 50.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line is the largest against LSU in a home game at Tiger Stadium since 2009 when they were 10-point underdogs against Tim Tebow-led Florida.

Georgia is 8-1 straight-up and 6-3 against the spread since 2014 as a road favorite of at least 7.5 points. Georgia is also 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records. However, LSU is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Six of the last seven games in this matchup have gone OVER, with an average combined score of 59.43.

Elsewhere this weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 21-point betting favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 54-point total. The visiting team is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The total has gone UNDER in four of Notre Dame’s last five home games, with an average combined score of 43.2.

The Washington Huskies are 3-point road favorites against the Oregon Ducks with a 57.5-point total. Washington is 1-7 SU and 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight road games against Oregon. Oregon is 0-4 ATS in its last four home games.

The Michigan Wolverines are 9-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers with a 49-point total. Wisconsin is 9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games against Michigan, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. Michigan, coming off of a decisive win at Maryland, is 1-11 ATS in its last 12 games after an ATS win. The total has gone OVER in six of Michigan’s last seven home games, with an average combined score of 55.57.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 29.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a 59.5-point total. Minnesota is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games against its conference. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Ohio State’s last 14 games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 13.5-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with a 53-point total. Michigan State is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 road games. The total has gone OVER in 16 of Michigan State’s last 19 games against Penn State, with an average combined score of 59.16.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 73.5-point total. Missouri is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone OVER in seven of Missouri’s last nine games against its conference. The total has gone OVER in six of Alabama’s last seven games, with an average combined score of 68.71.

The Auburn Tigers are 15-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 47-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee’s last seven games against its conference. Auburn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with a 60.5-point total. Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games against Texas. Texas is coming off a dramatic win against rival Oklahoma but is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after an ATS win. The total has gone UNDER in Baylor’s last five games against Texas.

And the West Virginia Mountaineers are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 56-point total. West Virginia is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 road games in October. Iowa State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

College football odds: Red River Showdown in spotlight on Week 6 board

Getty Images
OddsSharkOct 2, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bettors will have to balance a tighter-than-usual line and a possibly tougher Texas team as the Oklahoma Sooners look for a cover in the Red River Showdown this weekend.

The Sooners, with junior quarterback Kyler Murray behind centre, are 7.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Texas Longhorns with an 60.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Sooners are 0-5 against the spread in the last five editions of this annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, but the smallest spread in any of those games was 9.0 points. Overall, Oklahoma is 8-0 straight-up and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games within the Big 12. Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in October, while the total has gone UNDER in 16 of Texas’ last 18 against its conference.

Elsewhere, the Auburn Tigers are 3-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 44.5-point total. Auburn is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games in October. Mississippi State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5.5-point road favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 53.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in eight of Notre Dame’s last 11 games on the road, with an average combined score of 62.36. Virginia Tech is 12-0 SU and 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Independent teams.

The Clemson Tigers are 17-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 62-point total. Clemson is 0-4 ATS in its last four games against Wake Forest and the total has gone UNDER in seven of their last 10 matchups with an average combined score of 46.7. Wake Forest is 18-6 ATS in its last 24 home games in October.

The LSU Tigers are 2.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 44-point total. LSU is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games against fellow SEC teams, while the total has gone UNDER in 15 of LSU’s last 21 conference games. Florida, whose last home game was on September 15 in Week 3, is 8-1 SU in its last nine home games after consecutive road games.

The Miami Hurricanes are 12.5-point favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 51-point total. Florida State is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Miami is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games in October. The total has gone OVER in five of Miami’s last six games, with an average combined score of 60.5.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 5.5-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats with a 51-point total. Kentucky is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road, while the total has gone UNDER in Kentucky’s last six games on the road in October. Texas A&M is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games in October.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 25-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers with a 62.5-point total. Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Ohio State. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Ohio State’s last 15 home games against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy 35-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 61-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games, with an average combined score of 64.17. Arkansas is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

And the Stanford Cardinal are 5-point favorites against the Utah Utes with a 46.5-point total. Utah is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. Stanford is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

College football odds: Notre Dame over Stanford among week favorites

AP Images
OddsSharkSep 25, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish might need more than a quarterback switch to break an against-the-spread slide when it hosts rival Stanford this weekend. Notre Dame are 4.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Stanford Cardinal with a 54-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Fighting Irish, who have made the move to the more accurate Ian Cook at quarterback over Brandon Wimbush, come into this top-10 matchup 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games against teams with winning records. The OddsShark College Football Database also shows Stanford, with Bryce Love as its dominant feature back, is 12-4 straight-up in its last 16 road games, as well as 6-1 ATS in its last seven home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Notre Dame’s last five games, with an average combined total of 48.2 points.

The Miami Hurricanes are 18.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 55.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in eight of North Carolina’s last nine games on a Thursday. Miami is 11-1 SU in its last 12 home games, but 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against its conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 3.5-point road betting favorites against the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 67.5-point total. Ohio State is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Penn State. Penn State is 20-5-1 ATS in its last 26 games.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 31.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 54-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee’s last six games against Georgia, with an average combined score of  67.0 points. Georgia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 21 or more points.

The LSU Tigers are 12-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 58-point total. Ole Miss is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games against LSU. LSU is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

The Michigan Wolverines are 14-point road favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 48-point total. Michigan won its most recent game by 46 points, but is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games after an ATS win. Northwestern is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone UNDER in 24 of Northwestern’s last 33 home games, with an average combined score of 41.61.

The  Duke Blue Devils are 5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 50.5-point total. Virginia Tech, coming off a defeat against Old Dominion, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games after a loss. Duke is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 home games. The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Duke’s last 25 home games, with an average combined score of 47.08.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 23.5-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with an 68.5-point total. Baylor is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 home games, while the total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma’s last five games, with an average combined score of 72.4.

The Oregon Ducks are 3-point favorites against the California Golden Bears with a 58.5-point total. Oregon is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Cal. The total has gone UNDER in Oregon’s last eight road games. Cal is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven home games.

And the Washington Huskies are 17-point favorites against the BYU Cougars with a 44-point total. BYU is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games and the total has gone UNDER in 12 of BYU’s last 16 road games, with an average combined score of 46.38. The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Washington’s last 24 home games against teams with winning records.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.