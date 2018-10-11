College Football Odds: Notre Dame, Georgia headline betting favorites

The Georgia Bulldogs are the first team in almost a decade to go into LSU’s fabled Death Valley laying more than a touchdown, but they are a reliable cover as a heavy road favorite

Georgia, with an offense led by sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, are 8-point road favorites against the LSU Tigers with an 50.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line is the largest against LSU in a home game at Tiger Stadium since 2009 when they were 10-point underdogs against Tim Tebow-led Florida.

Georgia is 8-1 straight-up and 6-3 against the spread since 2014 as a road favorite of at least 7.5 points. Georgia is also 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records. However, LSU is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Six of the last seven games in this matchup have gone OVER, with an average combined score of 59.43.

Elsewhere this weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 21-point betting favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 54-point total. The visiting team is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The total has gone UNDER in four of Notre Dame’s last five home games, with an average combined score of 43.2.

The Washington Huskies are 3-point road favorites against the Oregon Ducks with a 57.5-point total. Washington is 1-7 SU and 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight road games against Oregon. Oregon is 0-4 ATS in its last four home games.

The Michigan Wolverines are 9-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers with a 49-point total. Wisconsin is 9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games against Michigan, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. Michigan, coming off of a decisive win at Maryland, is 1-11 ATS in its last 12 games after an ATS win. The total has gone OVER in six of Michigan’s last seven home games, with an average combined score of 55.57.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 29.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a 59.5-point total. Minnesota is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games against its conference. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Ohio State’s last 14 games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 13.5-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with a 53-point total. Michigan State is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 road games. The total has gone OVER in 16 of Michigan State’s last 19 games against Penn State, with an average combined score of 59.16.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 73.5-point total. Missouri is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone OVER in seven of Missouri’s last nine games against its conference. The total has gone OVER in six of Alabama’s last seven games, with an average combined score of 68.71.

The Auburn Tigers are 15-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 47-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee’s last seven games against its conference. Auburn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with a 60.5-point total. Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games against Texas. Texas is coming off a dramatic win against rival Oklahoma but is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after an ATS win. The total has gone UNDER in Baylor’s last five games against Texas.

And the West Virginia Mountaineers are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 56-point total. West Virginia is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 road games in October. Iowa State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

