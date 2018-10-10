Getty Images

Cornet loses in Hong Kong; Muguruza advances

Associated PressOct 10, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HONG KONG — Eighth-seeded Alize Cornet lost to 105th-ranked Lusksika Kumkhum of Thailand at the rain-affected Hong Kong Open on Wednesday, while No. 4 Garbine Muguruza easily advanced to the quarterfinals.

After rain delayed play for four hours, Cornet came from 4-1 down in the final set to force a tiebreaker but lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) against Kumkhum.

Muguruza had no such problems as the former French Open and Wimbledon champion dispatched Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-2, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal against Kumkhum.

Also on Wednesday, the 102nd-ranked Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine beat Zheng SaiSai of China 6-3, 6-3 and Kristina Kucova of Slovakia ousted Bulgarian lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-0.

Federer, del Potro, Zverev all win at Shanghai Masters

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 10, 2018, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI — Roger Federer had to overcome a second-set stutter. Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev had to overcome illness.

All three still advanced at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Federer, the defending champion, beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round despite being broken late in the second set.

“I was able to mix it up. Really also took some chances, serve and volley, second serve,” the top-seeded Federer said. “In the third set I really started to figure it out, as well, how aggressive or how tactical I wanted to make the match. And by trying everything, I found a solution at the end, which was a great feeling to have.”

The third-seeded del Potro trailed in the first set and in the tiebreaker but rebounded both times to beat Richard Gasquet 7-5, 7-6 (7).

“It wasn’t easy to play for me today,” said del Potro, who reached the China Open final last week. “I did what I can. I didn’t run too much. But I think I played with all my strength in the important moment of the match.

“I would love to feel better,” he added. “I have been talking with the doctors every day.”

The fourth-seeded Zverev was also struggling with a cold, but he beat Nicoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 6-4.

Basilashvili arrived in Shanghai after beating del Potro in Beijing to win his second career title.

“I played an opponent who has a lot of confidence,” Zverev said. “Obviously he’s playing the best tennis of his life, winning in Beijing, and obviously he had a very good match yesterday, as well.

“He knows how to play, definitely. Probably the hardest-hitting player I have ever played against.”

Zverev is playing in Shanghai without his coach, Ivan Lendl, who was in Beijing last week. Lendl flew back to the United States to have wrist surgery, which Zverev said was caused by playing too much golf. Lendl is due to return to the tour before the end of the season.

Earlier, 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (8) – the second straight year that the Greek player has defeated Khachanov in the second round in Shanghai.

“We played here last year and it was the place I got my first ATP win,” Tsitsipas said. “I knew today was going to be a different match. I played every single point as if there was no tomorrow.”

Nikoloz Basilashvili beats Shapovalov at Shanghai Masters

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI — Nikoloz Basilashvili won his sixth straight match Tuesday, beating Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Basilashvili, who won the China Open last week and has moved up to a career-high ranking of No. 23, never faced a break point on his serve. The Georgian earned his first victory at the tournament after qualifying in 2015 and 2017.

On Sunday, Basilashvili upset fourth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro in the final in Beijing. Earlier this year, he became the first Georgian man to win an ATP title when he won in Hamburg – playing as a qualifier.

“It was a very good week for me in Beijing,” Basilashvili said. “Since Hamburg I got a lot of confidence and that helped me in Beijing.”

Basilashvili will next play fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round.

“It’s very important I won today after Beijing because it gives me a lot of confidence for a big match that I have,” Basilashvili said. “Sascha is a very good player and I think it’s going to be a very difficult match for me, but very interesting.

“I am feeling very fresh and have a lot of energy so I’ll have no excuses.”

Daniil Medvedev, who upset Kei Nishikori to win the Japan Open on Sunday, struggled but beat Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Ze in the first round.

Medvedev has won all three finals he has appeared in this year and did so by beating the home favorite. Besides beating Nishikori in Tokyo, he defeated Alex de Minaur in Sydney and Steve Johnson in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Earlier, French qualifier Benoit Paire upset 15th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.