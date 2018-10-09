Getty Images

Djokovic too hot for Chardy at Shanghai Masters

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic, the hottest player on the men’s tour in the second half of the year, never faced a break point on serve in putting away Jeremy Chardy of France at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

Djokovic’s second-round victory improved his perfect record against the 41st-ranked Chardy to 12-0 in matches played, and 28-0 in sets won.

“I’m very grateful to play on a high level,” Djokovic said. “I’m very close to my best.”

The Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion, Djokovic is hoping to win a record fourth Shanghai title this week.

Fifth-seeded Marin Cilic became the highest seed toppled in Shanghai when 48th-ranked Nicolas Jarry of Chile rebounded for a second-round win.

Cilic served for the match at 5-4 in the third set but couldn’t. Jarry won the next two games to advance to the third round.

Australian Matthew Ebden upset sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem in a nearly three-hour encounter.

The win over the seventh-ranked Thiem is the best of the 51st-ranked Ebden’s career.

Thiem has played in Shanghai four times and has never advanced to the third round.

A couple of champions from last weekend also progressed.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, who downed Juan Martin del Potro for the China Open title on Sunday, won his sixth straight match after beating Denis Shapovalov to open his Shanghai account.

Up to a career-high ranking of 23, Basilashvili never faced a break point on his serve. The Georgian earned his first win in Shanghai after qualifying in 2015 and 2017.

Daniil Medvedev, who upset Kei Nishikori to win the Japan Open on Sunday, struggled but beat Chinese wild card Zhang Ze.

Also, French qualifier Benoit Paire upset 15th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta.

Svitolina advances to second round at Hong Kong

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HONG KONG — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina kept alive her chances of reaching the WTA Finals in Singapore by beating Australian wild card Priscilla Hon at the Hong Kong Open on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza gave herself a belated birthday present by defeated Spanish compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The 13th-ranked Muguruza, who turned 25 on Monday, has struggled since reaching the French Open semifinals in June. Two weeks ago at Wuhan was the first time since the French Open that she played three matches at a tournament.

The seventh-seeded Daria Gavrilova, a Hong Kong finalist last year, got past Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Japanese qualifier Nao Habino defeated Australia’s Samantha Stosur.

Kucova beats Ostapenko in first round at Hong Kong Open

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 8, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HONG KONG — Kristina Kucova recorded her first WTA main draw victory in over a year when she beat Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Hong Kong Open on Monday.

Ostapenko struggled with a left wrist injury at the Wuhan Open and China Open but still managed to win the first set.

Kucova will next face lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova, who defeated Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3).

Eighth-seeded Alize Cornet, Luksika Kumkhum and Dayana Yastremska also moved into the second round.