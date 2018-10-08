How to watch Chiefs vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football

By NBC SportsOct 8, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
The New England Patriots are set to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in a heavyweight showdown on Sunday Night Football, which airs Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady and the Patriots (3-2) come into this big matchup on a two-game winning streak after taking care of business against the Dolphins and Colts at home. More importantly, New England’s offense is starting to hit its stride after trading for wide receiver Josh Gordon and getting wide receiver Julan Edelman back from suspension. Those two weapons, combined with tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back James White, and the emergence of rookie running back Sony Michel give Brady plenty of options in the passing game. However, it remains to be seen if they can keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs.

More coverage of Sunday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (5-0) have taken the NFL by storm. Mahomes began the season by throwing touchdowns at a record pace (13 through Week 3) and didn’t throw his first interception until he faced the vaunted Jaguars defense in Week 5. Similar to Brady, the second-year gunslinger has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce, in addition to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. With so much offensive firepower on both sides of the field, this game could come down to whichever quarterback gets the ball last.

Pregame coverage of Chiefs-Patriots and a recap of Week 6 begins with Football Night in America at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch Sunday Night Football:

What: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

When: Sunday, October 14, 2018

Football Night in America: 7:00 p.m. ET

SNF kickoff: 8:20 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, or right here

Sunday Night Football meets Friday Night Lights

By Daniel ShiferawOct 7, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
In Texas, football is everything. From high school to college to the NFL, it’s a game that rallies the state like no other.

So naturally, with the Houston Texans hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports took a look at how important the sport is to the region. And there may not be a better voice to drive the point home than Kyle Chandler, who plays Coach Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Check out the montage above.

Big Event Weekend: Full schedule, how to watch and live stream coverage

By NBC SportsSep 27, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
NBC Sports is set to broadcast a slew a big-time events across multiple platforms this weekend.

The action kicks off with the star-studded Ryder Cup, headlined by Tiger Woods and the afterglow from his recent Tour Championship victory. Saturday night will feature a marquee matchup in college football as No. 7 Stanford heads to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue at the Charlotte Roval, and the day concludes with Ravens visiting the Steelers in a classic AFC North rivalry on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s the full slate and how to watch.

 

Date Time (ET) Event How to Watch Stream
Sat., Sept. 29 3 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ryder Cup – Day 2 NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
10 a.m. Premier League free weekend on NBC Sports Gold NBC Sports Gold
7:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
Sun., Sept. 30 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ryder Cup – Final Day NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Race – Charlotte NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
7 p.m. Football Night in America NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football – Baltimore at Pittsburgh NBC, NBC Sports app HERE