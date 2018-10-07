Getty Images

Wozniacki wins 2nd China Open title, Del Potro stumbles

Oct 7, 2018
BEIJING (AP) Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to win the China Open and her third WTA title of the year on Sunday, while Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s final.

The victory was Wozniacki’s second title in Beijing.

The unseeded Sevastova downed U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, but couldn’t handle the second-seeded Dane’s punishing groundstrokes.

Though Sevastova threatened late in the second set, Wozniacki broke in the ninth game to wrap up the title, the 30th of her career.

Wozniacki said eight was her lucky number and, having won in Beijing eight years ago, she “felt it was my year.”

“Last time was different. I was 20 years old,” Wozniacki said. “A lot has happened since then.

“I think I just really appreciate still being here, playing well, being able to win these titles.”

Sevastova said she had seen a path to victory in the second set before Wozniacki slammed the door.

“I think the second set should have been closer. Maybe I had even chances to win it,” Sevastova said.

In the men’s final, big-hitting Basilashvili collected his second title of the year after winning in Hamburg.

U.S. Open finalist Del Potro has the consolation of having qualified for the ATP Finals in London next month.

Basilashvili saved all seven break points he faced against the Argentine.

Sevastova beats Osaka in China Open semifinal

AP Images
Oct 6, 2018
BEIJING — Anastasija Sevastova beat U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 Saturday to reach the China Open final.

The 20th-ranked Latvian will face the winner of the semifinal between China’s Wang Qiang and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

The 20-year-old Osaka required a medical break in the second set for what appeared to be lower back pain.

This was Osaka’s second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 8. In the first last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.

Nishikori advances to Japan Open final with win over Gasquet

AP Images
Oct 6, 2018
TOKYO — Third-seeded Kei Nishikori beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 6-1 Saturday to reach the final of the Japan Open.

Nishikori won 84 per cent of first-serve points in front of a home crowd and did not face a break point in the 90-minute win over his eighth-seeded opponent.

Nishikori, who has not won an ATP World Tour title since Memphis in 2016, will face Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Medvedev became the first qualifier to make the final in Tokyo in 16 years by beating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.

The Russian saved the only break point he faced, and has now held serve in 36 of 40 service games this week.

Nishikori, who has won this tournament twice, beat Medvedev in their only previous meeting in Monte Carlo earlier this year on his way to the final.