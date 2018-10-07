Sunday Night Football meets Friday Night Lights

In Texas, football is everything. From high school to college to the NFL, it’s a game that rallies the state like no other.
So naturally, with the Houston Texans hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports took a look at how important the sport is to the region. And there may not be a better voice to drive the point home than Kyle Chandler, who plays Coach Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Check out the montage above.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the rival Baltimore Ravens for an AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football, which airs Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The Steelers are coming off a narrow victory against the Buccaneers, moving their record to 1-1-1 on the season. Look for Pittsburgh to rely on veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — who has thrown three touchdowns in back-to-back weeks — getting the ball to his playmakers in wide receivers Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as, running back James Conner.
The Ravens come into hostile territory with a record of 2-1 after alternating wins and losses to begin the season. While Baltimore is known for running the ball and playing strong defense, quarterback Joe Flacco has been airing it out a bit more this season (296 passing yards per game as opposed to 196 in 2017) thanks in large part to adding wide receivers Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV in the offseason.
Pregame coverage of Ravens-Steelers and a recap of Week 4 begins with Football Night in America at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
How to watch Sunday Night Football:
What: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Sunday, September 30, 2018
Football Night in America: 7:00 p.m. ET
SNF kickoff: 8:20 p.m ET
Where to watch: NBC, or right here