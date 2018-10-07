Sunday Night Football meets Friday Night Lights

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the rival Baltimore Ravens for an AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football, which airs Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are coming off a narrow victory against the Buccaneers, moving their record to 1-1-1 on the season. Look for Pittsburgh to rely on veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — who has thrown three touchdowns in back-to-back weeks — getting the ball to his playmakers in wide receivers Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as, running back James Conner.

The Ravens come into hostile territory with a record of 2-1 after alternating wins and losses to begin the season. While Baltimore is known for running the ball and playing strong defense, quarterback Joe Flacco has been airing it out a bit more this season (296 passing yards per game as opposed to 196 in 2017) thanks in large part to adding wide receivers Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV in the offseason.

Pregame coverage of Ravens-Steelers and a recap of Week 4 begins with Football Night in America at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch Sunday Night Football:



What: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, September 30, 2018

Football Night in America: 7:00 p.m. ET

SNF kickoff: 8:20 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, or right here