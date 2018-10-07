Getty Images

Chardy keen for tips on beating Djokovic in Shanghai

Associated PressOct 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI — Jeremy Chardy has lost track of how many times he’s lost to Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic. It’s a lot.

Chardy set up a 12th career meeting against Djokovic – he thought it was a 15th – after beating Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

“He keeps on telling me that,” said Djokovic about Chardy crediting him with more wins than he’s actually earned.

“Joking aside, he’s a great guy. I get along very well with him. What I did well in the past in our matchups, I managed to neutralize his first serve, and also take advantage of his second serve, and try to be consistent on my service games, move him around the court, because he’s not the best mover.

“So I try to expose his weaknesses.”

In their 11 previous meetings, Djokovic has won all 26 sets they’ve played.

“I haven’t found the key … so I would like to try something different even if I get killed,” Chardy said while laughing. “It is not easy to believe once you lost all these times in a row and never won a set.

“The way I played the last times just didn’t work. I feel like I already tried different things. If you have an idea. I will listen.”

Chardy saved all three break points he faced in the match against Marterer.

“The courts here are really fast and I was surprised because I didn’t think we had courts this fast on tour,” Chardy said. “Maybe that will help me (against Djokovic).”

Djokovic, who has increased his Grand Slam titles to 14, is back in winning form after going through a nearly two-year period of lackluster results and injury. In January, he finally underwent right elbow surgery after alternate attempts to heal the injury failed.

“I am really glad that I put myself in a position to compete for No. 1 of the world,” the third-ranked Djokovic said. “Four, five months ago, that was looking a little bit far from reach, but with the recent results, I put myself in a pretty decent position to fight for No. 1, year-end No. 1, which of course is always one of the ultimate goals that you have as a professional tennis player.”

Djokovic has won the Shanghai title three times.

The 12th-seeded American Jack Sock is already out of the tournament, losing to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Medvedev defeats Nishikori to win Japan Open title

AP Photo
Associated PressOct 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO — Daniil Medvedev beat local favorite Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Sunday for his third career ATP title.

The third-seeded Nishikori reached the tournament decider without dropping a set but was broken three times by Medvedev.

Medvedev won for the second time this year as a qualifier, after Sydney in January, and became the first Russian to win the Japan Open.

Nishikori was bidding to join Pete Sampras and Stefan Edberg as tournament winners at least three times, but struggled from the outset and was 4-1 down in the first set.

Medvedev served too good, winning 32 of his last 33 service points. He didn’t lose his serve from the quarterfinals on.

Nishikori has lost his last eight finals, since 2016.

Wozniacki wins second China Open title; Del Potro stumbles

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 7, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BEIJING — Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to win the China Open and her third WTA title of the year on Sunday, while Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s final.

The victory was Wozniacki’s second title in Beijing.

The unseeded Sevastova downed U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, but couldn’t handle the second-seeded Dane’s punishing groundstrokes.

Though Sevastova threatened late in the second set, Wozniacki broke in the ninth game to wrap up the title, the 30th of her career.

Wozniacki said eight was her lucky number and, having won in Beijing eight years ago, she “felt it was my year.”

“Last time was different. I was 20 years old,” Wozniacki said. “A lot has happened since then.

“I think I just really appreciate still being here, playing well, being able to win these titles.”

Sevastova said she had seen a path to victory in the second set before Wozniacki slammed the door.

“I think the second set should have been closer. Maybe I had even chances to win it,” Sevastova said.

In the men’s final, big-hitting Basilashvili collected his second title of the year after winning in Hamburg.

U.S. Open finalist Del Potro has the consolation of having qualified for the ATP Finals in London next month.

Basilashvili saved all seven break points he faced against the Argentine.