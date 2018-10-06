Sevastova beats Osaka in China Open semifinal

BEIJING — Anastasija Sevastova beat U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 Saturday to reach the China Open final.
The 20th-ranked Latvian will face the winner of the semifinal between China’s Wang Qiang and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.
The 20-year-old Osaka required a medical break in the second set for what appeared to be lower back pain.
This was Osaka’s second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 8. In the first last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.
TOKYO — Third-seeded Kei Nishikori beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 6-1 Saturday to reach the final of the Japan Open.
Nishikori won 84 per cent of first-serve points in front of a home crowd and did not face a break point in the 90-minute win over his eighth-seeded opponent.
Nishikori, who has not won an ATP World Tour title since Memphis in 2016, will face Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.
Medvedev became the first qualifier to make the final in Tokyo in 16 years by beating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.
The Russian saved the only break point he faced, and has now held serve in 36 of 40 service games this week.
Nishikori, who has won this tournament twice, beat Medvedev in their only previous meeting in Monte Carlo earlier this year on his way to the final.
BEIJING — Naomi Osaka powered into the semifinals of the China Open on Friday with a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over hometown favorite Zhang Shuai.
The U.S. Open champion repeatedly found the net in the first set before regaining her rhythm, taking Zhang to five break points in the first game of the second set to help turn the tide of the match.
Osaka faced frustration in the third set as Zhang, cheered on by the Chinese crowd, ran to a 4-1 lead, but Osaka battled back for the win.
Following the match, the Japanese player praised her opponent saying, “It was really hard to play against her here.”