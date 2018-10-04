AP Photo

Osaka into China Open quarters; Zhang upsets Kerber

Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
BEIJING — Naomi Osaka maintained her strong form since winning the U.S. Open by reaching the China Open quarterfinals by crushing Julia Goerges 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

Osaka made a slow start, saving a break point and enduring five deuces in the eight-minute first game. But she broke Goerges’ serve in the next game and raced to 5-0.

Osaka won four consecutive points on Goerges’ serve to open the second set and rolled on.

When asked why she’s risen into the top 10 this year, Osaka said: “I think my biggest improvement is mental.

“My game is more consistent, there are not so many unforced errors. I’m not sure how many I hit today, but sometimes last year I was hitting a lot.”

In the quarterfinals, Osaka will play Zhang Shuai, who came back from a set down to defeat third-ranked Angelique Kerber 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

This is Osaka’s second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 8. In the first last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.

Also, 2010 champion Caroline Wozniacki beat Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-4 and qualified for the WTA Finals, where she will be the defending champ.

On the men’s side, fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini downed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary beat Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-4, 6-2, and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Fernando Verdasco of Spain 7-6(3), 6-4.

Serena Williams, Roger Federer set for Hopman Cup

Associated PressOct 3, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
PERTH, Australia — Serena Williams and Roger Federer have committed to play the Hopman Cup mixed teams event in late December while former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev will represent Germany.

Frances Tiafoe will be Williams’ partner for the United States, while Belinda Bencic will again represent Switzerland with Federer to defend the title they won in January over Kerber and Zverev in the final.

Williams and Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. meets Switzerland on Jan. 1.

The eight-country tournament is scheduled from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 on indoor hard courts at Perth Arena. It used by the players as a tune-up event for the Australian Open which begins Jan. 14 in Melbourne.

Teams announced Wednesday:

Australia: Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty

France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet

Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber

Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter

Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari

Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza

Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic

United States: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams

Dimitrov out of China Open; Pliskova advances

Associated PressOct 3, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
BEIJING — Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov is out of the Beijing Open, beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the second round Wednesday.

At 4-4 in the deciding set, the 55th-ranked Lajovic, helped by a Dimitrov double-fault, broke the Bulgarian’s serve, then won four consecutive points in his next service game to close out the match in 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Later Wednesday, top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro was scheduled to play his second-round match against Karen Khachanov.

In women’s play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The win helped avenge Pliskova’s loss to Sasnovich in their only previous meeting, a straight-set defeat in Tokyo in 2016.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set at the National Tennis Stadium before winning four games in a row, has lost in the third round each of the last two years in Beijing. She will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang.

Among featured women’s matches scheduled later Wednesday, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki played Petra Martic in the second round and ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens took on Dominika Cibulkova in a third-round match.